[August 22, 2017] New Epson Home Cinema Projectors Deliver Full HD Images Up to Four Times Larger Than a 60-inch TV

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one projector manufacturer in the world, today unveiled the Home Cinema 2100 and Home Cinema 2150 projectors – offering consumers affordable and versatile options for the ultimate big-screen upgrade. These projectors are ideal for big-game parties in the living room and family movie nights outdoors, with 2,500 lumens of equal color and white brightness1 and remarkable color accuracy. The Home Cinema 2100 and 2150 create an immersive entertainment experience with bright, Full HD images up to 11 feet diagonal or more – four times larger than a 60-inch TV. Portable and powerful, the projectors deliver excellent image quality and a dynamic contrast ratio of up to 60,000:1 for rich detail. The Home Cinema 2100 and 2150 offer incredible value and features – including built-in sound, 1.6x zoom, and 3LCD technology for vibrant, rainbow artifact-free images. Additionally, the projectors add vertical lens shift which allows users to place the compact projectors virtually anywhere, from a bookshelf to a table, and enjoy 132-inch video games, sports, movies, and TV shows. "Epson Home Cinema projectors will make your home the place to be for friends and family – delivering immersive entertainment to any room or outdoor space for the ultimate social entertainment experience," said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America. "A TV simply can't beat a home theater projector at putting up a jaw-dropping, big-screen image, and Epson's new lineup delivers premium picture quality and outstanding value." The projectors offer a range of connectivity options to make streaming easy, including 2x HDMI ports to connect HDMI devices and MHL2 compatibility to source content from phones, tablets and compatible streaming devices. The wireless Home Cinema 2150 adds screen mirroring using Miracast to wirelessly stream photos, videos and apps from an Android tablet or smartphone, as well as Windows PCs. Home Cinema 2100 and 2150 Key Features: Epson Home Cinema projectors are designed to meet a range of home entertainment needs and turn an average movie night into a memorable experience with incredible, bright images up to 132 inces that bring every detail to life. Bright Images – 2,500 lumens of equal color and white brightness 1 for vibrant images in a variety of lighting conditions

– 2,500 lumens of equal color and white brightness for vibrant images in a variety of lighting conditions Advanced Projection Technology – Image Enhancement and Frame Interpolation for smooth, sharp, true-to-life images

– Image Enhancement and Frame Interpolation for smooth, sharp, true-to-life images Stream HD TV, Movies, Video Games and More – Support HDMI and MHL-enabled devices 2 for content mirroring and charging 3

– Support HDMI and MHL-enabled devices for content mirroring and charging Flexible Positioning – Vertical lens shift and 1.6x zoom allow for quick and easy installation in a variety of spaces

– Vertical lens shift and 1.6x zoom allow for quick and easy installation in a variety of spaces Remarkable Color Accuracy – 3LCD technology for up to 3x Higher Color Brightness 4 and 3x Wider Color Gamut 5 over competitive DLP projectors

– 3LCD technology for up to 3x Higher Color Brightness and 3x Wider Color Gamut over competitive DLP projectors Versatile Connectivity – 2x HDMI ports to connect your cable/satellite box, Blu-ray Disc® player, gaming console or streaming device Availability and Support The Home Cinema 2100 ($849 MSRP) and Home Cinema 2150 ($899 MSRP) are available now through select e-tailers and retailers nationwide and the Epson online store. Epson projectors include a two-year limited warranty, 90-day limited lamp warranty, toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine® priority technical support, and free two-business-day exchange with Extra CareSM Home Service.

About Epson Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 72,000 employees in 88 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts. Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica). 1 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

2 Includes one Mobile High-Definition Link® (MHL) HDMI port.

3 Depending on your MHL device, charging may not be supported.

4 Color brightness (color light output) in brightest mode, measured by a third-party lab in accordance with IDMS 15.4. Color brightness will vary depending on usage conditions. Top-selling Epson 3LCD projectors versus top-selling 1-chip DLP projectors based on PMA Research sales data for Dec. 2015 through Nov. 2016.

5 Gamut volume in brightest mode, measured by a third-party lab in 3D in the CIE L*a*b* coordinate space. Top-selling Epson 3LCD projectors versus top-selling 1-chip DLP projectors based on PMA Research sales data for Dec. 2015 through Nov. 2016. EPSON is a registered trademark, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. PrivateLine is a registered trademark and Extra Care is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Miracast® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2017 Epson America, Inc. CPD-53857 6/17 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-epson-home-cinema-projectors-deliver-full-hd-images-up-to-four-times-larger-than-a-60-inch-tv-300507366.html SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]