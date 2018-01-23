[August 21, 2017] New Appointments to PRI's Board of Directors Reinforce Strategic and Philanthropic Expertise

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Public Radio International (PRI), leader, producer, and distributor of multi-platform storytelling and award-winning journalism that empowers people to benefit their lives and the world, has elected Marguerite Hoffman as its next Board Chair and Stewart Vanderwilt as its Vice Chair. In addition, Dodee Crockett has been named to its Board of Directors. These appointments extend the strength of PRI's Board, long known for its strategic focus and strong governance, and comprised of representatives from the public media industry, community and philanthropic champions, and significant leaders from various business interests. President and CEO of PRI, Alisa Miller, said of the appointments, "PRI's reporting sheds light on the important facts, voices, and stories that must be told and are critical to understanding our interconnected world. Marguerite, Stewart, and Dodee are all passionate advocates for this work, and their collective experience in building successful organizations and providing guidance that helps others to achieve their full potential will be highly-valued assets as we combat the misinformation so common today. Their commitment to the conversation that PRI nurtures is inspiring, and I am grateful for it." About Marguerite Hoffman: Marguerite Hoffman is a civic leader focused on volunteer opportunities in the non-profit arena. Former Owner and Chairman of Custom Food Group, a Texas-based full-line vending company operating in six states, Marguerite has served on PRI's Board since 2009, and has been actively involved in its Development and Executive Committees. In addition to her role as Board Chair for PRI, she serves as Chair of the Boar for three major Dallas non-profits: Planned Parenthood of North Texas, Child Care Group, and the Dallas Museum of Art. She serves on advisory committees for the Art Museums at Harvard, Dallas Women's Foundation, and Parkland Hospital. Other civic and community activities include serving on the Boards of Directors of Dignitas International, a medical humanitarian organization working in sub-Saharan Africa, The School for Ethics and Global Leadership, and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. About Stewart Vanderwilt: Stewart Vanderwilt is director and general manager of KUT 90.5 (Austin's NPR station), and KUTX 98.9 (The Austin Music Experience), two public radio stations, which, combined, reach more than 500,000 people each week through traditional radio, HD Radio channels, online content, and mobile devices. He has served on PRI's Board since 2004, most recently as Chair of the Audit Committee. Stewart took the helm of KUT in 2000. Under his leadership, the station has launched KUT News, Central Texas' first full-time public radio news operation, which has earned more than 200 local, national and international awards — including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards. He led a $9.8 million capital campaign to build the KUT Public Media Studios in 2012. The following year, KUTX 98.9 was launched as a full-time music service, while KUT 90.5 was transformed into a full-time news and information service. In 2015, KUT, in partnership with news organizations across the state, launched "Texas Standard," a national daily news show broadcast in 25 markets across Texas.

About Dodee Crockett: Dodee Crockett is the Managing Director of Wealth Management for Crockett, McBride & Associates, which is affiliated with Merrill Lynch. She is also co-owner of Blue Rock Artist Ranch & Studio, a destination commercial recording studio in Wimberley, Texas, and The Blue Rock Foundation, dedicated to funding and sponsoring opportunities for personal growth and creative engagement in the performing, written, and visual arts. Dodee is a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy and past Chairman of the Board of Social Venture Partners Dallas, a venture philanthropy fund supporting initiatives to assist education and children at risk. In addition, she serves as Vice-Chair of the Executive Board of the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University, where she received her Master of Theological Studies with high honors. About PRI: PRI is building a more informed, empathetic, and connected world by creating multi-platform content that empowers people to benefit their lives and the world. PRI's award winning content reaches more than 20 million people each month, through over 900 public radio stations in the U.S. and PRI.org, and millions more through podcasts and social media. An affiliated company of WGBH, PRI produces PRI's The World®, The Takeaway (a co-production with WNYC), and Studio 360® from PRI and Slate. It produces in-depth reporting on topics including gender equity (Across Women's Lives), international security, and American identity and immigrant life (GlobalNation). It represents public radio programs including Science Friday, q from the CBC and The Tavis Smiley Show. Major philanthropic supporters include The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, The Ford Foundation, The Henry Luce Foundation, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and the Annenberg Foundation. CONTACT: Julia Yager, PRI, 612.330.9231, jyager@pri.org View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-appointments-to-pris-board-of-directors-reinforce-strategic-and-philanthropic-expertise-300507252.html SOURCE Public Radio International

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]