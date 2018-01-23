ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV HTML5 WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CALL RECORDING MULTI-GIGABIT ETHERNET
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Way to Sell Your Design Products in the 3rd Largest Market Japan; Promoting & Selling at Daikanyama, Tokyo
[August 21, 2017]

New Way to Sell Your Design Products in the 3rd Largest Market Japan; Promoting & Selling at Daikanyama, Tokyo


TOKYO, Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategy & Design Labo Inc. (HQ: Sumida Ward, Tokyo CEO: Hisashi Ogiso) has opened DESIGNERS' FRIDGE as a new flagship store in Daikanyama, Shibuya Ward - the area highly famous even in the grand Japanese capital Tokyo for its sophisticated, tasteful fashion goods and design products - to provide prominent fashion design products from all over the world.

Shop

DESIGNERS' FRIDGE sets three goals:
First is to bring the world's unknown, excellent fashion goods and design products to Japanese people.
Second is to play a role as a satellite shop that supports the world's manufacturers and creators who create fashion goods and design products, assisting them in accessing the Japanese market with its population of approximately 120 million and world's third biggest GDP.
Lastly is to introduce fine Japanese products to foreign tourists.

For the first year 2017, there are wide varieties ofline-ups for outstanding products from all over the world thoughtfully selected by different categories: Leather gloves from Czech Republic, Espadrilles from Spain, bags and hats from France, antiquarian book prints from UK, a stylish football brand from the Netherlands, stationary and art prints from Brooklyn, New York, leather products from Singapore, etc.

As for Japanese products, there will be items including collaboration goods from artisans and designers in Tokyo, especially from the Sumida Ward area where the old "Shitamachi" downtown culture from the Edo Era is still alive, mainly for foreign tourists.

DESIGNERS' FRIDGE is planning to introduce new products from home and abroad each month. DESIGNERS' FRIDGE is always recruiting foreign makers and creators that are in search for an opportunity for retail store sales in Japan in addition to their online sales. Direct contacts from those who are interested in access to the Japanese market are greatly welcomed. Also, as a community-based management, they provide Daikanyama area information on top of online item purchases.


Contact:
Hisashi Ogiso
+81 0368695593
172933@email4pr.com
Horii No.5 bldg. 14-11 Daikanyama cho Shibuya ward, Tokyo 150-0034 Japan

Dogs & Cats Project

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-way-to-sell-your-design-products-in-the-3rd-largest-market-japan-promoting--selling-at-daikanyama-tokyo-300507012.html

SOURCE Strategy & Design Labo Inc.


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2017 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy