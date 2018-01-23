|
|[August 21, 2017]
|
New 8th Gen Intel Core Processors: Simplifying Today, Opening the Door for What's Next
The following is an opinion editorial provided by Gregory Bryant, senior
vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at
Intel (News - Alert) Corporation.
Intel unveils the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family and launches the first of the family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The 8th Gen Intel Core processors are designed for what's next and deliver up to 40% gen over gen performance boost. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
The pace of innovation in the tech industry never ceases to amaze me. If
you go back even five years, a "thin" laptop was still more than 20 mm,
4K content was only starting to take off and Oculus* was kicking off its
Kickstarter* campaign. Compare that with today: Laptops are less than 11
mm, 4K content is pervasive and, with the advent of Windows* Mixed
Reality, VR is being baked right into the operating system people use
every day.
This is particularly relevant as we get ready for today's solar eclipse.
The last time we experienced an eclipse like this was almost 100 years
ago. If you weren't directly in its path, you would miss it entirely -
assuming you even knew it was happening in the first place. Now, people
from all over the world can be part of the moment, and a huge number of
them will be using their computer. But for those 450 million people
using a machine that is more than five years old, the experience will be
vastly different. Vastly compromised. Because they won't be able to see
the eclipse in the breathtaking level of detail that is possible, from
the initial livestream to the vivid imagery people will create and share
in the days to come.
Press Kit: 8th
Gen Intel Core
This is what inspired us to push the limits with our 8th Gen
Intel® Core™ processors. We wanted to deliver the platform-wide
improvements that embrace and enhance all of the incredible innovation
around us - from 4K to VR and beyond - and make them more accessible to
everyone. With that in mind, I'm excited to share the first details on
how we are bringing this to life with our new 8th Gen Intel
Core processors. We will start rolling out our 8th Gen family
today, beginning with a range
of mobile processors designed specifically for sleek thin and light
notebooks and 2 in 1s.
This new mobile family sets the bar for outstanding performance,
including a boost of up to 40 percent gen over gen1, and that
jumps to 2x2 if you compare it with a 5-year-old machine.
This is all thanks to the new quad-core configuration, power-efficient
microarchitecture, advanced process technology and a huge range of
silicon optimizations. These improvements also open the door to richer,
more immersive entertainment, and an experience that is optimized for
simplicity. The best prt? We've been able to do all of this without
compromising battery life. In fact, you will be able to get up to 10
hours of 4K UHD local video playback on a single charge.3
A few other examples of the profound impact this performance leap will
have:
-
Editing photos or creating a slideshow? That's up to 48 percent faster4
on 8th Gen vs. devices powered by the processor we released
last year. Now imagine that compared to a 5-year-old device.
-
Editing video footage is now up to 14.7x faster5, so
rendering what used to take 45 minutes on a 5-year-old PC, now takes
three minutes.
-
It's easier than ever to enjoy your favorite shows in 4K UHD,
including new content coming soon from Amazon* Prime Video and Vudu*,
as well as everything already available from Netflix*, Sony Pictures
ULTRA* and iQiyi*.
-
You can try out new advancements like Windows Mixed Reality or go even
more immersive with Thunderbolt™ 3 external graphics (up to 4K) for
enhanced gaming and VR.
The first wave of 8th Gen Intel Core processor-powered
devices featuring i5/i7 processors will come to market beginning in
September, and we expect more than 145 designs to choose from. But
that's just the beginning. 8th Gen Intel Core processors will
continue to roll out through the coming months, with the first desktop
processors coming in the fall, followed by processors for enterprise
customers and a broad range of other options purpose-built for different
segments. The 8th Gen family will even include some of our
first 10 nm products.
Indeed, beyond the amazing technology advancements, one of the great
things about the 8th Gen Intel Core processor lineup is the
scalability. The wide range of options opens the door for endless
opportunities for our partners and the entire ecosystem. That means
customers will be able to choose from hundreds of designs, including all
shapes and sizes. The common denominator across them all? Outstanding
performance. Performance that helps people simplify everything they are
doing today, while opening the door to the experiences of tomorrow.
We'll have more to share on our new 8th Gen family live
today at 8 a.m. PDT on Facebook*, including the first look at
several new 8th Gen-powered devices and a behind-the-scenes
peek at a brand-new VR experience we are creating to help people across
the globe enjoy today's eclipse. It's amazing what happens when
everything aligns, isn't it?
Gregory Bryant is senior vice president and general manager of the
Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation.
