|
|[August 17, 2017]
|
New Terahertz Imaging Approach Could Speed Up Skin Cancer Detection
Researchers have developed a new terahertz imaging approach that, for
the first time, can acquire micron-scale resolution images while
retaining computational approaches designed to speed up image
acquisition. This combination could allow terahertz imaging to be useful
for detecting early-stage skin cancer without requiring a tissue biopsy
from the patient.
Terahertz wavelengths fall between microwaves and infrared light on the
electromagnetic spectrum. Light in this region is ideal for biological
applications because, unlike x-rays, it doesn't carry enough energy to
harm tissue. Other research has shown that skin cancer cells absorb
terahertz light more strongly than healthy cells, demonstrating that
terahertz imaging can be useful for distinguishing between cancerous and
healthy tissue.
"Skin cancer can already be detected using terahertz light, but because
of the low resolution of current imaging approaches, the cancer can only
be seen after it has grown quite large," said the research team's
leader, Rayko Stantchev of the University
of Exeter, UK. "Ideally, we want to detect the cancer early, when it
is still small. We hope that high-resolution terahertz images, combined
with the ability to take an image quickly, could eventually lead to a
device that could detect cancer in the doctor's office."
In Optica,
The Optical Society's journal for high impact research, the researchers
showed that their near-field approach to terahertz imaging can achieve a
spatial resolution of about nine microns and was compatible with
compressed sensing and adaptive imaging algorithms that allow three
times faster image acquisition than conventional technologies.
In addition to its practical benefits for medical imaging, the research
also represents a new way of accomplishing high resolution terahertz
imaging. In conventional imaging, spatial resolution is limited by the
diffraction limit, which is determined by the wavelength of light used.
Although most imaging techniques detect scattered light at some distance
from the object being imaged, the researchers overcame the diffraction
limit by using a unique setup to measure close, or near-field,
interactions of terahertz waves with the object being imaged. Their
approach produced a resolution about 1/45 of the wavelength used for
imaging.
"This is the first experimental demonstration, for any spectral region,
showing that compressed sensing and adaptive imaging can be performed at
resolutions much smaller than the wavelength of light used for imaing,"
said Stantchev. "Showing that this is physically possible will allow
engineers and scientists to start to think about the full potential of
this approach."
Subwavelength terahertz imaging
The primary innovation that made the new approach possible was a digital
micromirror device (DMD), an array of tiny mirrors that can each be
controlled by a computer. The researchers use the DMD to project a
pattern of 800nm light onto a silicon wafer, which makes the wafer
opaque to terahertz light in areas where the 800nm light hits the
silicon. This means that when a terahertz beam passes though the wafer,
it creates a patterned terahertz beam on the other side of the wafer
that can then interact with an object being imaged. Because the pattern
created by the DMD is known, a computer can reconstruct an image of the
object based on the detected terahertz light.
Because near-field terahertz imaging approaches are typically plagued by
slow acquisition speeds, the researchers designed their approach to be
compatible with compressed sensing and adaptive sampling algorithms that
increase the rate of imaging. These algorithms work similarly to image
compression, which reduces the size of an image by getting rid of any
data not needed to visually perceive an image. Compressed sensing and
adaptive imaging algorithms take this a step farther by ignoring the
unnecessary data to begin with, speeding up imaging by measuring only
the vital components of the image.
"We used these algorithms to determine which regions of the wafer are
transparent and which regions are not transparent, essentially creating
pixels," said Stantchev. "Because we were using a single-pixel terahertz
detector, normally each pixel would acquire one measurement. However, by
creating many transparent pixels in one measurement, an image can be
acquired more quickly by taking fewer measurements than the number of
pixels."
The researchers used their setup to image a variety of objects and
showed that the method could distinguish arms of a metallic cartwheel
that were spaced about nine microns apart.
Moving towards practicality
"For our current setup, we have to use a very intense laser to make the
silicon wafers opaque," said Stantchev. "This laser is very big and
expensive, so to make this approach practical we needed to figure out
how to do it using a much cheaper and smaller laser."
Stantchev is now working with researchers in the Chinese
University of Hong Kong who have created a different optical setup
that might be able to make the silicon wafers opaque using a less
powerful laser. The researchers are now working together to see if this
approach might make it possible to acquire subwavelength terahertz
images using a laser that cost around $200 instead of the almost
$400,000 laser used for the work reported in the Optica paper.
"This is one step toward making the technique more compatible with
biological applications," said Stantchev. "Eventually, we envision a
device that could be used in the doctor's office that would quickly
reveal if skin cancer is present."
Paper: R. I. Stantchev, D. B. Phillips, P. Hobson, S. M. Hornett,
M. J. Padgett, E. Hendry, "Compressed sensing with near-field THz
radiation," Optica, Volume 4 Issue 8, 989-992 (2017).
DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.4.000989.
About Optica
Optica is an open-access, online-only journal dedicated to the
rapid dissemination of high-impact peer-reviewed research across the
entire spectrum of optics and photonics. Published monthly by The
Optical Society (OSA), Optica provides a forum for pioneering
research to be swiftly accessed by the international community, whether
that research is theoretical or experimental, fundamental or applied. Optica
maintains a distinguished editorial board of more than 40 associate
editors from around the world and is overseen by Editor-in-Chief Alex
Gaeta, Columbia University, USA. For more information, visit Optica.
About The Optical Society
Founded in 1916, The Optical Society (OSA) is the leading professional
organization for scientists, engineers, students and business leaders
who fuel discoveries, shape real-life applications and accelerate
achievements in the science of light. Through world-renowned
publications, meetings and membership initiatives, OSA provides quality
research, inspired interactions and dedicated resources for its
extensive global network of optics and photonics experts. For more
information, visit osa.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170817005602/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]