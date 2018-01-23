[August 17, 2017] New Agreement Signed by NF Energy

SHENYANG, China, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NFEC) ("NF Energy" or the Company), a leading energy saving service solutions provider for China's power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction and municipal infrastructure development industries, announced that it recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China social welfare foundation water fund. According to this agreement, NF Energy will actively take part in the projects related to the "one belt and one road" strategy that will be planned and designed by this fund, including earlier stage demonstration, project implementation, project management and tracking services. China social welfare foundation water fund is a subsidiary of China social welfare foundation, which is governed by the Ministry of Civil Affairs. The water fund is committed to promoting water knowledge and water culture to encourage ecological protection of water resources and reduce environmental pollution so as to make more people participate in public welfare undertakings. About NF Energy Saving Corporation NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:NFEC) is a China-based provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operatons to provide energy saving services to clients. The Company's customers are mainly concentrated in the electrical generation (large-scale thermal power generation, hydroelectric power, and nuclear power), water supply, and heat supply industries. The majority of revenues are from energy efficient flow control solutions including equipment and energy efficiency project services. For more information, visit http://www.nfenergy.com. Safe Harbor Statement The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are considered "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements regarding the efficacy of investment in research and development are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effect of political, economic, and market conditions and geopolitical events; legislative and regulatory changes that affect our business; the availability of funds and working capital; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; investor sentiment; and our reputation. We do not undertake any responsibility to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to take into account events or circumstances that occur after the date of this report. Additionally, we do not undertake any responsibility to update you on the occurrence of any unanticipated events, which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The factors discussed herein are expressed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at http://www.sec.gov.

CONTACT: Andy Gao, +86-24-25609775, info@nfenergy.com

