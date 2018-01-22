|
|[August 16, 2017]
|
New Data Shows Previously Allergic Children Still Able to Tolerate Peanut Four Years after Treatment with a Novel Immunotherapy Licensed by Prota Therapeutics
Allergy immunotherapy company Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd (Prota) is
pleased to announce results from a follow up study of the probiotic and
peanut immunotherapy (PPOIT) treatment which it has licensed from the
Murdoch Childrens Research Institute (MCRI), demonstrating long-lasting
tolerance effects of treatment more than four years after the original
study ended.
Prota believes that this follow up study data provides the strongest
evidence yet that a cure may be possible for peanut allergy and holds
important implications for attacking the modern food allergy epidemic.
Peanut allergy is the commonest cause of anaphylaxis, a life-threatening
allergic reaction, and one of the commonest causes of death from food
allergy.
Chief Scientific Officer and lead researcher Professor Mimi Tang, who
pioneered the PPOIT treatment, followed children four years after they
completed the initial trial. Children in the original PPOIT randomised
trial were given either a combination of the probiotic, Lactobacillus
rhamnosus, together with peanut protein in increasing amounts, or a
placebo (56 children in total, randomized equally), for 18 months, to
assess whether children would become tolerant to peanut.
Outstandingly, more than 80 per cent of children who received the
combination probiotic peanut oral immunotherapy treatment were able to
tolerate peanut at the end of the trial, compared to less than four
percent in the placebo group. Children who developed tolerance to peanut
in the first trial were instructed to introduce peanut as part of their
normal diet after the study ended; whereas children who remained peanut
allergic were advised to continue peanut avoidance according to current
care.
The latest follow up study investigated whether the benefits of the oral
treatment were maintained four years later.
Prof Tang said this study showed that the majority of PPOIT-treated
children who tolerated peanut at the end of the original trial were
still eating peanut essentially without reactions four years later.
"Of the PPOIT-treated participants who achieved short term tolerance at
the end of the original trial, 80% were still eating peanut without
symptoms and 70% had long-lasting challenge-proven tolerance four years
after stopping treatment," Prof Tang said.
"These children had been eating peanut freely in their diet without
having to follow any particular program of peanut intake in the years
after treatment was completed. Over half were consuming moderate to
large amounts of peanut on a regular basis, others were only eating
peanut infrequently. The importance of this finding is that these
children were able to eat peanut like children who don't have peanut
allergy and still maintain their tolerant state, protected against
reactions to peanut."
The majority (83%) of participants treated with PPOIT in the original
trial reported no allergic reactions to either intentional or accidental
peanut ingestion in the four years post treatment. Of critical
importance, amongst the few that reported allergic reactions to peanut
following intentional peanut intake since stopping treatment, none
reported anaphylaxis.
This follow up study was conducted by the MCRI with contributory funding
from the MCRI and Australian Food Allergy Foundation. In September 2016,
Prota Therapeutics, was set up with seed capital from the MCRI and
subsequently received Series A funding commitment of $15 million dollars
from Australian venture capital firm, OneVentures, with funds leveraged
by the Australian Federal Government's Biomedical Translation Fund.
Prota will accelerate development of an approved product to make this
vital treatment available globally to people with peanut allergy.
Dr Paul Kelly, Managing Partner of OneVentures said "OneVentures is
proud to invest in the translation of Professor Tang's ground-breaking
work into a commercial product for the treatment of peanut allergy in
the first instance and then potentially other food allergies. This
publication in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health further validates
the quality and rigor of Professor Tang's work and its potential."
Dr Suzanne Lipe, CEO of Prota Therapeutics, said the results of the
investigation, demonstrating such a high proportion of subjects still
continuing to be tolerant four years later, was extremely promising and
if confirmed in a larger Phase III study, would represent a paradigm
shift in the way peanut allergy is managed.
"Rather than using therapy that protects against accidental ingestion,
Prota's products aim to provide sustained long-term effects and the
ability to include peanut in the diet. For the first time, we could have
products on the market that provide meaningful and long-lasting
treatment benefits, which allow sufferers to eat peanut products without
thinking about it, as part of a regular diet just like unaffected
people."
"The MCRI and Prota's success will be a major achievement on a global
scale and making this vital treatment available is what drives the team
to accelerate the development program through the FDA approval process."
"It also suggests the exciting possibility that tolerance is a realistic
target for other food allergy treatments, opening a potential pipeline
of products for the company."
Background:
The prevalence of food allergy has risen dramatically in recent decades.
While allergies to egg, milk, wheat and soy generally resolve during
childhood, nut and seafood allergies often persist throughout life.
How does it work?
By introducing the probiotic, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, in conjunction
with peanut protein, our researchers believe they have been able to
modify the allergic response to peanut so the immune system produces
protective responses, rather than a harmful response, to the peanut
protein!
Food Allergy Facts:
• Food allergy affects about 250 million people worldwide
• Food allergies have increased 350 per cent over the past 20 years
• Peanut allergy has increased at the greatest rate
• More than 10 per cent of Australian infants have food allergy,
including 3 per cent with peanut allergy
• Peanut allergy is one of the most common causes of death due to
food-induced anaphylaxis
About Prota Therapeutics
Prota Therapeutics is a newly established Australian private company
developing immunotherapy based treatments for food allergy. The
company's lead product based on innovative technology licensed from the
Murdoch Childrens Research Institute, is under development as a
treatment for the most common cause of life-threatening anaphylaxis,
peanut allergy.
About OneVentures
OneVentures is an Australian venture capital firm with $320M under
management launching its first fund in 2010. OneVentures utilises its
strengths in business building to accelerate portfolio company
performance. A global growth focus drives investment selection with
portfolio companies addressing multi-billion dollar problems from
breakthroughs in healthcare (e.g. needle free vaccine delivery) through
to the transformation of online education (e.g. next generation
courseware and personalised learning) and the connected world (IoT, SaaS (News - Alert)
and virtual reality).
Read more about OneVentures at www.one-ventures.com
About MCRI
Read more about MCRI at https://www.mcri.edu.au
Available for interview:
Professor Mimi Tang - lead author of the study who can
discuss the research results and what it means for Australian parents of
children with peanut allergies.
Dr Suzanne Lipe - CEO of Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd, who can
discuss the company plans for developing and commercializing the peanut
allergy product.
