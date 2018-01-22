|
New England ACH Association (NEACH) Debuts Faster Payments Educational Tools for Consumers
Today the New England ACH Association (NEACH) announced a new faster
payments education campaign aimed at encouraging consumers to get in the
habit of checking their account balances at the close of business each
day. "Check@5," supports financial institutions in making sure their
customers keep on top of account balances as payments speed up.
Today, all payments are moving faster, from same-day to real-time.
Practically, that means money is going to move into and out of bank
accounts with increasing speed. For example, as Same Day ACH debits
(also known as direct payment or direct withdrawal via ACH) go live in
one month, payments may be pulled from consumer accounts on the very
same day, shortening the time frame for "pending" transactions. And when
it comes to real-time payments, money could transfer faster still.
"Between Same Day ACH debits going live on September 15, 2017, and the
Federal Reserve working with an industry task force to develop a
ubiquitous, real-time payments system by 2020, faster payments are here
to stay," says Sean Carter, President and CEO, NEACH. "Financial
institutions want their customers to be aware that these advancements in
payments will move money into and out of their accounts more quickly,
and Check@5 s designed to help communicate that message."
With an underscoring theme of "check your account at the end of the
day," Check@5 offers a clear call-to-action for consumers. The campaign
includes a comprehensive toolkit for banks and credit unions to leverage
with their customers. Toolkit items, available for download, include:
-
Co-branded fact sheet
-
Email to consumer customers
-
Email to business customers
-
Social media posts
-
Web and mobile site ads
-
NACHA guidance for receiving banks and credit unions
Beyond simply preparing customers for Same Day ACH debits, Check@5 has
positive impacts on everything from fraud monitoring to encouraging
habits that increase in importance as payments further speed up. It's a
strategic campaign that leverages a milestone, the implementation of
Same Day ACH debits, to create behaviors that will benefit consumers in
the long run.
"It's our hope that Check@5 supports consumers in their efforts to take
firmer control of their finances as money moves more quickly," says
Carter.
For more information or to download Check@5 resources, visit neach.org/check@5.
About NEACH
The New England Automated Clearing House (NEACH) is a non-profit
association that helps members originate and receive ACH transactions,
and provide products, services, education and marketing to increase the
acceptance, use and quality of electronic transactions. For more
information, visit neach.org.
