[August 15, 2017] New App is a Game Changer for Arrest Situations

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of an inventive free app that allowed users to set a predefined contact for immediate notification in case of arrest, iGotBerries recently announced the development of a "Pro" version with even more great features. Most have experienced that uneasy, nervous feeling of being pulled over or pulled aside by a police officer or other law enforcement official. In many cases, the experience is short lived, and after a few uncomfortable minutes, the person in question is allowed to continue on their way, with only a warning or citation. But what happens when the situation goes from bad to worse and an arrest is made? Who should be called, how long will it be before that call is allowed, and will the caller even know the number, once their phone is confiscated? All these, and more, are real questions that many people don't think to ask until they are in an arrest situation. But what if there was an app that could make that "one phone call" automatically, long before the booking department allowed any access to a landline? How much easier would it be, knowing that even during the ride in the back of the patrol car toward uncertainty, help was already being mobilized? The recently released iGotBerries App is a tool that allows users to set a predefined contact for immediate notification in case of arrest, as well as send out an email to both a lawyer and a bail bondsman in the area. The method is simple. When the user is pulled over by police, the app is opened and the "SOS" button activated. The user will then have 15 minutes to clear the notification, assuming all goes well, or the app will call for help. For many, this simple little piece of technology may mean the difference between a few hours downtown, or an entire weekend in a holding cell. It may be the thing that saves a job, allowing one to get back to work sooner, with fewer hours … or even days missed without an excuse. And what about twing and storage fees that can add up on a car that is left behind? The sooner someone come pick up the vehicle, the less there is to pay in most cases. There may also be key benefits for the user's legal defense that only comes from having an attorney engaged as quickly as possible. All this because of a free app let relevant people know that help was needed. Attorneys Attorneys can sign up to represent one of 3,000-plus counties in the United States. Once a user triggers the SOS Button, an email is automatically sent to the preferred email with the Google Maps location, and contact information. For information please visit igotberries.com/attorneys.

Bail Bondsmen Bail Bondsman can sign up to represent one of 3,000-plus counties in the United States. Once a User triggers the SOS Button an email is automatically sent to the preferred email with the Google Maps location, and contact information. For information please visit igotberries.com/bail-bondsman. ABOUT iGotBerries.COM iGotBerries.com is a free application available through both Google Play for Android and iTunes for Apple devices. It gives users the power to solicit the help required in case of an arrest situation. Whether the user needs to contact a lawyer, engage a bail bondsman, or just let a family member or friend know what has happened, the easy to navigate iGotBerries app is free to use, and instantly connects to resources that a user might not otherwise have access to. Check at iGotBerries.com. iGotBerries.com PRO Version iGotBerries is now in the process of launching a $.99 paid "PRO" version that will allow users to record the conversation between police and user. The app will geolocate the user and present them with a screen indicating whether it is legal to record the conversation without the police officer's permission. If the State requires permission to record, it will give the user a message reminding them to get permission before recording. Media Contact:

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-app-is-a-game-changer-for-arrest-situations-300505003.html

SOURCE iGotBerries.com

