[August 15, 2017] New Platform Offers Healthcare Organizations an Unprecedented Opportunity to Align Patient Support and Data Collection

STANFORD, Calif., Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending the past two years building a state-of-the-art technology which consolidates patient resources and support with crowdsourced data collection, GeneFo now offers this platform to healthcare stakeholders (hospitals, foundations, biopharma companies etc.) who are interested in aligning and amplifying support, adherence, and data collection vis a vis their members, under their own brand. Three recent partnerships with medical foundations mark the successful launch of this offer. GeneFo is a revolutionary patient platform that helps patients and caregivers better manage their conditions. It innovates by providing an integrative experience that delivers all the resources that matter in one place — from social support, self-tracking, real-time comparative tools, to medical guides, expert advice/webinars, research updates and clinical trial matching. "Patients use the platform to enter their medical data, like symptoms, markers, and treatment protocols in order to track and compare their symptoms, progress, and treatment efficacy to others like them. And when they do, they actually optimize their care," says GeneFo's CEO, Neer Ziskind. "Following overwhelmingly positive feedback from patients and healthcare stakeholders alike regarding the added value of our online platform, we decided that we would offer our technology to healthcare organizations and nonprofits who seek a more streamlined online hub toamplify patient support, compliance, and real-world data collection, under their own brand." Sharon Thomason, director of education at Help4HD, a Huntington's disease foundation, has recently partnered with GeneFo to create a new online community for their members. The new community will provide social support, medical resources and up-to-date research information, clinical trial matching, and real-time graphs and figures that represent the crowdsourced data patients and families contribute on the platform. "Our new community, powered by GeneFo, is a place where people who are living with Huntington's and Juvenile Huntington's disease can easily share information, get questions answered, and learn about our events and resources, all in one place. It's also a place where people can track personal information about symptoms and treatments to share with their doctors, and to the benefit of disease research." To learn more about GeneFo, please visit us at https://www.genefo.com. If you are a healthcare organization interested in white-labeling GeneFo's technology please reach out to support@genefo.com.

Media Contact:

Adi Bein, VP Marketing

adi.bein@genefo.com Related Images image1.jpeg image2.jpeg image3.png image4.jpg Related Links https://www.genefo.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-platform-offers-healthcare-organizations-an-unprecedented-opportunity-to-align-patient-support-and-data-collection-300504759.html SOURCE GeneFo

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]