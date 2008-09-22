[August 15, 2017] New ENERGY STAR® for Industry Program to Improve Energy Efficiency in Canada's Industrial Sector

ST. ANDREWS, NB, Aug. 15, 2017 /CNW/ - Improving energy efficiency contributes first-hand to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improving industrial competitiveness and increasing profitability, and is an important part of Canada's national approach to address climate change. Today at the Energy and Mines Ministers' Conference, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jim Carr, launched the new ENERGY STAR for Industry program. The program is an expansion of the existing ENERGY STAR Canada program that will see Canadian industry contribute more to the transition to a low-carbon and clean-growth economy. Canada's industrial sector contributes approximately 37 percent of the country's GHG emissions. ENERGY STAR for Industry will improve energy efficiency in Canada's industrial sector by helping facilities track, analyze and reduce their energy consumption. These actions will help industrial facilities reduce their operating costs and improve competitiveness. ENERGY STAR for Industry certification provides energy performance indicators (EPI) that can be used to benchmark industrial facilities' energy performance. The Integrated Steel Mill EPI is the first to be available in Canada. Additional EPIs are being developed to expand ENERGY STAR for Industry certification to include commercial baking, automotive assembly and cement and fertilizer manufacturing in Canada. Quotes "ENERGY STAR for Industry will help Canadian industrial facilities reduce energy use and save money, helping Canada meet its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change." Jim Carr

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources/p> " New Brunswick industries see the value in improving their energy efficiency to help them compete and thrive in the marketplace. When industries reduce their consumption, they cut costs allowing them to be more competitive, make new investments and create jobs right here in New Brunswick ." Rick Doucet

New Brunswick's Minister of Energy and Resource Development

"Energy efficiency is key to a clean and prosperous Canadian economy. The CSPA is proud of the work of its members in helping to bring ENERGY STAR for Industry to Canada." Joseph Galimberti

In December 2016, Canada adopted the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change (PCF), a commitment to take action on industrial energy efficiency, including working together to accelerate the adoption of energy management systems. The PCF highlights that improving industrial energy efficiency is needed to help set the path for long-term clean growth and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The ENERGY STAR Canada program is a voluntary partnership among the Government of Canada and more than 1,500 organizations working to use our natural resources more wisely through greater energy efficiency.

ENERGY STAR for Industry builds on the Canadian Industry Program for Energy Conservation, an internationally recognized government–industry partnership aimed at improving energy efficiency in Canada.

Certification recognizes individual facilities whose energy performance is determined to be among the best within their industries in Canada. Industrial facilities that score in the top quartile "best-in-class" can apply for certification and recognition. Natural Resources Canada publicly recognizes the most energy-efficient Canadian facilities with ENERGY STAR for Industry certification.

Information on how to use the Integrated Steel Mills EPI is available at ENERGY STAR for Industry.

