|
|[August 15, 2017]
|
New York Code + Design Academy Introduces New Income Share Agreement Payment Model
The New York Code + Design Academy (NYCDA) has announced a new
interest-free payment model in which students pay incrementally after
the program and only if they have a job. The income share agreement
(ISA) has been approved in Utah by the Utah Department of Commerce and
in Pennsylvania by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. NYCDA is
seeking approvals for additional NYCDA locations.
The program requires students to pay for their education only if they
are earning at least $40,000 a year. Then students will pay 8% of their
monthly income for as long as it takes to pay off the original price of
the program, up to a maximum of 48 monthly payments, without any
interest.
"This new model addresses two major issues head-on. First, many students
are unable to finance job-relevant education without incurring debt, and
second, American companies are desperate for quality technical talent,"
said Jeremy Snepar, CEO and Founder of NYCDA.
Through the income share agreement program, ISA students will pay a set
percentage of their monthly income. The student will pay no interest and
will have the same tuition price as students who pay upfront, regardless
of salary. NYCDA's application process is designed to identify students
who will be successful in the course through an assessment of their
interests, career gols, and schedules.
"The New York Code + Design Academy was founded to close the gap between
the many open computer programming jobs available in America and the
students with the talent, passion, and work ethic to fill those jobs.
Our corporate parent, Strayer Education, Inc., has given us the support
and backing to permit us to explore new education models, like the ISA
program, that allow for student success," Snepar added.
Vemo Education will facilitate employment verification and payment
transfer from employed students to NYCDA.
For more information about NYCDA's income share agreement, visit: nycda.com/financing.
About The New York Code + Design Academy
The New York Code + Design Academy (NYCDA) is a technology school built
on a community of entrepreneurs, passionate developers, and educators.
Intensive hands-on training programs in web development and user
interface/user experience (UI/UX) design are offered both full-time and
part-time at campuses across the United States and in Amsterdam,
Holland. For more information on The New York Code + Design Academy,
visit nycda.com.
About Strayer Education, Inc.
Strayer Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) is an education services holding
company that owns Strayer University and the New York Code + Design
Academy. For more information on Strayer Education, Inc. visit www.strayereducation.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005370/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]