|
|[August 14, 2017]
|
New University of Phoenix Study Shows Majority of Working Adults in America See Higher Education as Route to Greater Career Satisfaction
Recently released findings from a University of Phoenix® survey
show that only 38 percent of U.S. working adults are very satisfied with
their current professional position, and 37 percent report they are very
satisfied with their current career path. The online survey conducted in
May 2017 among over 1,000 U.S. adults employed for 20 hours or more a
week, also sheds light on additional concerns of today's working adults,
like the fact that less than half (43 percent) are very satisfied with
how their skills and abilities are being utilized by their employers,
and 46 percent say they are fairly compensated for the work they do. In
fact, more than one-third (38 percent) feel that they are
undercompensated.
With signs of a slowly strengthening economy growing in frequency each
month, Americans are eager to explore how they can take advantage of
greater opportunities. The unemployment rate is low, job growth has
continued at a steady pace1, and, as the University of
Phoenix survey reveals, Americans are thinking more and more about how
they can pursue professional development and open doors to satisfying
career options.
The survey data includes the revelation that only about two in five (41
percent) working adults are very satisfied with their current level of
education. Additionally, nearly one-third (31 percent) have not received
a college degree. Not only that-substantial numbers believe that
education could be the key to taking the next step in their career.
Nearly two in three (65 percent) working Americans anticipate their
current salary would increase if they were to achieve the next level of
education, while about three in four (72 percent) say this achievement
would have an impact on their career satisfaction.
"As economic conditions continue to improve and job opportunities
increase, it's no surprise that Americans are taking notice and thinking
more about how they can make headway in their careers," said Peter
Cohen, president, University of Phoenix. "The roadto recovery from a
rougher job market has been long and challenging, but workers are now in
a position to seek to enhance their careers or even seek new careers
altogether by strengthening and adding to their skills through
education. And at University of Phoenix, we are keenly attuned to the
workforce trends driving our economy, and we are committed to offering
professional development opportunities that help students meet market
needs."
For many, these feelings are being translated into action. For example,
more than half (54 percent) of working adults have already enrolled or
plan to enroll in school to continue their education at some point.
Overwhelming majorities say that they are driven to pursue higher
education because they believe it would have a major or moderate impact
on their ability to increase their earning potential (87 percent),
obtain a promotion (84 percent) or get a better job (85 percent). The
motivation is not purely financial, either; majorities also say that
challenging themselves, learning new things, and investing in themselves
are also influences in their decision.
"It's encouraging to see that working adults are interested in pursuing
higher education to enhance their career options, and that many of them
are making plans to make that a reality," Cohen said. "But we should
also pay particular attention to those who say they're interested in
pursuing additional education, but feel their work schedule makes it
impossible. At University of Phoenix, we pride ourselves on offering a
variety of both in-classroom and online learning options to help address
these challenges. Anyone who is dedicated to professional development
should be able to build an educational schedule that works for them,
regardless of their other life commitments."
Methodology
This survey was conducted online within the United States by Harris Poll
on behalf of University of Phoenix between May 8-23, 2017, among 1,019
U.S. adults aged 18 and older who are employed at least 20 hour or more
a week. Figures for age, race/ethnicity, education, region, and
household income were weighted where necessary to bring them into line
with their actual proportions in the population. Propensity score
weighting was also used to adjust for respondents' propensity to be
online.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is constantly innovating to help working adults
move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world.
Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive
learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal
aspirations while balancing their busy lives. As a subsidiary of Apollo
Education Group, Inc., University of Phoenix serves a diverse student
population, offering associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree
programs from campuses and learning centers across the U.S. as well as
online throughout the world. For more information, visit www.phoenix.edu.
1 https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/empsit.pdf
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170814005277/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]