[August 14, 2017] New Invention Delivers Knock-Out Punch To Cyber-Crime

WEST HILLS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, unique concept in computer systems is hack proof! Fundamental Solutions [FSC], has invented a computer system that will eliminate cyber-crime. The unique system, according to George Jerome, founder of Fundamental Solutions [FSC] "will virtually make it impossible for a hacker, or cyber-criminal to get into the data storage areas of a completely new concept in computer systems." Mr. Jerome went on to comment that "the cost of cyber-crime will reach $2.1 Trillion by 2019. This is a staggering amount of lost money and assets that the world's economy can ill afford." The company's invention is in the early stages of development and expects to roll out its first equipment in early 2019. Mr. Jerome recognized that adding security software to today's computers was the wrong approach to ending cyber-crime. It's the hardware - the computer itself that is fundamentally flawed. Add to that, flawed operating systems, and we have the disaster we now call "hacking." A unique, new approach to the computer, a new type of operating system, eliminates the need for large amounts of software to fight the efforts of hackers. Viruses? Gone. Ransomware? Gone. Worms, malware, etc All gone. Cyber-crime will simply stop wherever FSC equipment is installed because hackers will have no possible access to the critical data storage components of a computer. Saving the industrialized world $2 Trillion per year will put Fundamental Solutions on the map as the most sought-after company on Earth. Who is at risk from hackers? Every company that uses computers and the internet for their business is at serious risk; AND every single person who logs onto the internet. Companies lose the value of their inventories, like Sony corporation did in 2014; Ebay had 145 million customer's information stolen; the Conficker Worm, 2008 still infecting millions of computers; Home Depot, 2014 - 50 million credit cards data stolen; LinkedIn, 2016 -164 million accounts stolen; Anthem Health Care, 2015 - 78 million medical records stolen, HBO, 2017 had 1.5 terabytes of data stolen. The world can no longer afford this massive crime.

Mr. Jerome has a long history of developing solutions to problems, with 5 patents under his belt, and three more currently in the patent pending stage. He is a pilot, writer, inventor and avid collector of Declaration of Independence artifacts. The company is currently seeking an investment of $20 million for development, and launch of the first generation production. The company forecasts sales of equipment to exceed $1.5 Billion by 2022, and $10 Billion by 2025. Isn't it time to just stop cyber-criminality, once and for all? Mr. Jerome says he can, and will do that. MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT DETAILS

Name: Mr. George Jerome

Company: Fundamental Solutions

Email: 171964@email4pr.com

Phone: (818) 388-1836

http://www.fundamental-solutions.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-invention-delivers-knock-out-punch-to-cyber-crime-300503738.html SOURCE Fundamental Solutions

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]