|[August 11, 2017]
New Opportunities in IoT Connectivity Management Platforms 2017 - Research and Markets
The "IoT
Connectivity Management Platforms: New Opportunities" report
has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
IoT connectivity management provides essential management features for
operators building or expanding their IoT projects. While many vendors
are active in this space, the challenge is to find a clear
differentiator.
This report proides:
-
A definition of the main aspects of IoT connectivity management
platforms and their position within the IoT value chain
-
An overview of the different business models and go-to-market
approaches that platform vendors adopt
-
The current market landscape and a summary of the major platform
providers.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p9vdmh/iot_connectivity
