New Opportunities in IoT Connectivity Management Platforms 2017 - Research and Markets
[August 11, 2017]

The "IoT Connectivity Management Platforms: New Opportunities" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

IoT connectivity management provides essential management features for operators building or expanding their IoT projects. While many vendors are active in this space, the challenge is to find a clear differentiator.

This report proides:

  • A definition of the main aspects of IoT connectivity management platforms and their position within the IoT value chain
  • An overview of the different business models and go-to-market approaches that platform vendors adopt
  • The current market landscape and a summary of the major platform providers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p9vdmh/iot_connectivity



