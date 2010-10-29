|
|[August 11, 2017]
|
New Study in Nutrients Outlines the Cardiometabolic Health Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet
Plant-based eating patterns continue to soar in popularity and a group
of nutrition researchers outline the science behind this sustainable
trend in a review
paper, entitled "Cardiometabolic benefits of plant-based diets,"
which appears as an online advance in the Aug. 9, 2017, edition of Nutrients.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005051/en/
The review outlines how a plant-based diet, which is naturally low in
calories, saturated fat, and cholesterol, and rich in nutrients, like
fiber and antioxidants, could be one tool, in addition to adopting a
healthful lifestyle, used to improve nutrition intake and reduce the
risk of heart disease, stroke, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.
The authors, Hana Kahleova, M.D., Ph.D., Susan Levin, M.S., R.D.,
C.S.S.D., and Neal Barnard, M.D., F.A.C.C., analyzed clinical research
studies and reviews published until May 2017. Their research finds a
plant-based diet, built around vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and
legumes, can improve nutrient intake and help manage body weight and
glycemic control, improve cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and reverse
atherosclerosis, or the narrowing of the arteries caused by the
accumulation of arterial plaque.
"The future of health care starts on our plaes," says Dr. Kahleova, the
lead study author and the director of clinical research at the nonprofit
Physicians Committee.
To understand the health benefits of a plant-based diet, the researchers
analyze its structure:
Fiber
Fiber contributes to bulk in the diet without adding digestible
calories, thus leading to satiety and weight loss. Additionally, soluble
fiber binds with bile acids in the small intestines, which helps reduce
cholesterol and stabilize blood sugar.
Plant-Based Rx: Aim to eat at least 35 grams of dietary fiber a day.
The average American consumes 16 grams of dietary fiber each day.
Fats
Plant-based diets are lower in saturated fat and dietary cholesterol.
Replacing saturated fats with polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats
can decrease insulin sensitivity, a risk factor for metabolic syndrome
and type 2 diabetes.
Plant-Based Rx: Swap meat and dairy products, oils, and high-fat
processed foods for smaller portions of plant staples, like a few
avocado slices or a small handful of nuts and seeds, which are rich in
polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats.
Plant Protein
Vegetable proteins reduce the concentrations of blood lipids, reduce the
risk of obesity and cardiovascular disease, and may have
anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects.
Plant-Based Rx: Legumes, or lentils, beans, and peas, are naturally
rich in protein and fiber. Top leafy green salads with lentils, black
beans, edamame, or chickpeas.
Plant Sterols
Plant sterols that have a structure similar to that of cholesterol
reduce cardiovascular disease risk and mortality, have anti-inflammatory
effects, and positively affect coagulation, platelet function and
endothelial function, which helps reduce blood clots, increases blood
flow, and stabilizes glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes.
Plant-Based Rx: Consume a high intake of antioxidants and
micronutrients, including plant sterols, from whole plant foods, like
vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, beans, and seeds. The synergistic
effect of whole plant foods may be greater than a mere additional effect
of eating isolated nutrients.
"To make significant health changes, we have to make significant diet
changes," concludes Dr. Kahleova. "A colorful plant-based diet works
well for anyone, whether you're an athlete looking to boost energy and
athletic performance or if you're a physician who wants to help patients
lose extra weight, lower blood pressure, and improve their cholesterol."
To request an interview with Dr. Kahleova, contact Jessica Frost at
202-527-7342 or jfrost@pcrm.org.
Founded in 1985, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is
a nonprofit organization that promotes preventive medicine, conducts
clinical research, and encourages higher standards for ethics and
effectiveness in research.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005051/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]