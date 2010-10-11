|
|[August 10, 2017]
|
New Mexico Virtual Academy Begins 2017-18 School Year
Students at New
Mexico Virtual Academy (NMVA), an accredited online public school
program of the Farmington Municipal School District, will begin their
school year on Aug. 14. NMVA is open to students statewide in grades
6-12.
NMVA incorporates online lessons and instruction from state-licensed
teachers who monitor student progress and provide professional insight,
working in partnership with parents. Teachers communicate with students
and parents via phone, email and the online classroom technology in
order to provide a personalized approach that helps prepare students for
post-graduation career or college success.
Students are required to successfully complete credits in the areas of
English, math, science, social studies, fine arts and physical
education. NMVA offers a robust Advanced Learner Program for middle
school students, while high school students have access to honors and
Advanced Placement® courses, as well as a variety of
electives such as world languages and creer and technical education
(CTE) courses.
For students who need extra assistance, NMVA also offers a blended
learning facility, the Farmington Learning Center, where students can
receive in-person tutoring and instruction.
"We understand that every student's background is unique," said Lorraine
Nobes, director of operations at New Mexico Virtual Academy. "Helping
our students achieve their full potential is our priority, and we
provide them with the skills necessary to be successful both
academically and personally."
Rising sophomore students who are college-bound can receive dual credit
through one of NMVA's innovative partnerships with six of the
post-secondary institutions around the state.
NMVA also provides students with opportunities to give back to their
community, as well as clubs and monthly social outings throughout the
state, such as field trips and dances.
NMVA is still accepting enrollment for the fall semester. For more
information, visit http://nmva.k12.com.
About New Mexico Virtual Academy
New Mexico Virtual Academy (NMVA) is an accredited full-time online
public school program of the Farmington Municipal School District that
serves students in grades 6-12 across the state. As part of the New
Mexico public school system, NMVA is tuition-free, giving parents and
families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE:
LRN), the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and
online education programs. For more information about NMVA, visit http://nmva.k12.com.
