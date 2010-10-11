[August 10, 2017] New Mexico Virtual Academy Begins 2017-18 School Year

Students at New Mexico Virtual Academy (NMVA), an accredited online public school program of the Farmington Municipal School District, will begin their school year on Aug. 14. NMVA is open to students statewide in grades 6-12. NMVA incorporates online lessons and instruction from state-licensed teachers who monitor student progress and provide professional insight, working in partnership with parents. Teachers communicate with students and parents via phone, email and the online classroom technology in order to provide a personalized approach that helps prepare students for post-graduation career or college success. Students are required to successfully complete credits in the areas of English, math, science, social studies, fine arts and physical education. NMVA offers a robust Advanced Learner Program for middle school students, while high school students have access to honors and Advanced Placement® courses, as well as a variety of electives such as world languages and creer and technical education (CTE) courses. For students who need extra assistance, NMVA also offers a blended learning facility, the Farmington Learning Center, where students can receive in-person tutoring and instruction. "We understand that every student's background is unique," said Lorraine Nobes, director of operations at New Mexico Virtual Academy. "Helping our students achieve their full potential is our priority, and we provide them with the skills necessary to be successful both academically and personally."

Rising sophomore students who are college-bound can receive dual credit through one of NMVA's innovative partnerships with six of the post-secondary institutions around the state. NMVA also provides students with opportunities to give back to their community, as well as clubs and monthly social outings throughout the state, such as field trips and dances. NMVA is still accepting enrollment for the fall semester. For more information, visit http://nmva.k12.com. About New Mexico Virtual Academy New Mexico Virtual Academy (NMVA) is an accredited full-time online public school program of the Farmington Municipal School District that serves students in grades 6-12 across the state. As part of the New Mexico public school system, NMVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about NMVA, visit http://nmva.k12.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810006036/en/

