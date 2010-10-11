ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV HTML5 WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CALL RECORDING MULTI-GIGABIT ETHERNET
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Plotagraph+ App Takes Number 1 Spot
[August 10, 2017]

New Plotagraph+ App Takes Number 1 Spot


SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Plotagraph+ shot to number one in the iOS App Store for Photo and Video and number two for overall applications. This was the first time the newcomer app has reached the number one spot, overtaking several long time app giants.

Plotagraph+'s rise in the chart is due to its innovative and addictive photo animation ability. The app allows anyone to easily add motion to any still photo, without the need for a movie or multiple images.

The app works by simply selecting the "Animation" tool and dragging your finger on the part of the image you want to add motion to. A mask or anchor can be applied to prevent certain sections of the image from moving. The "Plotagraphs" can be easily shared to social media sites and deliver huge increases in social engagement.

The Plotagraph+ iOS application pairs well with Plotagraphs.com, a social site dedicated to looping content, hosted by the same developer. On Plotagraphs.com, anyone can host their own photo gallery of dynamic looping content, videos, or photos. The site also allows users to gain access to the big brother version of the Plotagraph software for Mac or PC, which includes extra features for power users.

The Plotagraph+ iOS App is availabl in the App Store for $4.99, a 50% limited time discount. The sale will not last long; visit the app store to download Plotagraph+ now: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/plotagraph/id1244669793?mt=8.

To learn more about Plotagraph, visit them on Instagram @plotagraphpro, on Facebook at Facebook.com/Plotagraph or on the web at Plotagraphs.com.

Contact: Nadja
Email: Nadja@teamplotagraph.com
Phone: 212-564-4264 X2


Related Files

PressRelease_8.9.17_NumberOne.pdf

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.gif

image3.gif

Related Links

instagram

Plotagraph Social

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXPjBi9KEr4

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pltagraph-app-takes-number-1-spot-300502682.html

SOURCE Plotagraph Inc.


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2017 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy