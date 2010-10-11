|
|[August 10, 2017]
|
New Publication Confirms Analytic Validity of Castle Biosciences' DecisionDx-UM Test for Uveal Melanoma in its Clinical Laboratory
Castle Biosciences, Inc., a provider of molecular diagnostics to improve
cancer treatment decisions, today announced the publication of a study
confirming the robust, reproducible performance characteristics of the
DecisionDx®-UM test, the standard of care prognostic tool for
patients with uveal melanoma (UM), an aggressive form of eye cancer.
The paper, titled "Gene Expression Profiling in Uveal Melanoma:
Technical Reliability and Correlation of Molecular Class with Pathologic
Characteristics," was published online this week in the journal Diagnostic
Pathology. The study evaluated performance metrics of the 15-gene
expression profile (GEP) test in Castle's CLIA-certified laboratory
setting, including concordance of test results from samples subjected to
repeat testing, description of technical success, and correlation of
results with pathologic variables. These metrics are especially
important factors in validating the accuracy of UM molecular tests since
most UM patients receive eye-sparing radiotherapy, thus limiting the
amount of available tissue.
Key Study Findings
-
Reproducibility and reliability of the DecisionDx-UM test were
demonstrated through 100% concordance of molecular classifications and
high correlation of algorithmic associated scores (i.e., discriminant
scores) on samples subjected to inter-assay, intra-assay, and
inter-site testing. Inter-operator/instrument testing was found to be
96% concordant for Class 1 versus Class 2 results.
-
Technical success was 96.3% on 5516 clinical samples tested since
2010, consistent with the findings first reported at the time of the
test's original development.
-
Of DecisionDx-UM clinical reports issued since 2010, 43.4% were Class
1A, 22.4% were Class 1B, and 34.2% were Class 2, proportions similar
to those in the prospective, multicenter Cooperative Ocular Oncology
Group (COOG) study1 that reported initial clinical validity
for the test.
"Molecular testing in uveal melanoma is performed on limited and
precious samples, so high technical success and reliability are
critical," said Federico Monzon, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Castle
Biosciences and study author. "The DecisionDx-UM test is currently used
in approximately 80% of UM patients in the U.S. as part of their
diagnostic workup. The consistent robust performance of the GEP test, as
evidenced by this study, supports the continued use and adoption of the
assay in clinical practice to better inform patient management
decisions."
The publication is open access and may be found at: http://rdcu.be/uLs4.
DecisionDx-UM is the ony prognostic test for uveal melanoma that has
been clinically validated for accuracy in multiple prospective and
retrospective multicenter and single-center studies.1-6
According to a 446-patient study conducted by the Collaborative Ocular
Oncology Group, the DecisionDx-UM test is clinically and statistically
superior to all other prognostic factors in predicting metastatic risk,
including clinical and pathologic factors, as well as chromosome 3
testing.1 These results are comparable to previous and
subsequent single-center and multicenter prospective and retrospective
studies.2-6 Two published clinical utility studies have shown
clinically significant impact on patient management.7,8
About DecisionDx-UM
The DecisionDx-UM test measures the gene expression profile (GEP), or
molecular signature, of an individual's tumor and identifies with high
accuracy the likelihood of metastasis. The DecisionDx-UM test is
standard of care in the management of uveal melanoma in the majority of
ocular oncology practices (more than 130 specialists ordered the test in
2016). Since 2009, the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC; v7 and
v8) has included gene expression profiling for identification of Class 1
and 2 as a prognostic factor recommended for clinical care. The AJCC is
the only national organization that reviews uveal melanoma and the
DecisionDx-UM test is the only clinically available GEP test for use in
the U.S. The test has been validated in multiple prospective and
retrospective studies. It is estimated that nearly 8 in 10 diagnosed
patients in the U.S. receive DecisionDx-UM as part of their diagnostic
workup. More information about the test and disease can be found at www.MyUvealMelanoma.com.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences is a molecular diagnostics company dedicated to
helping patients and their physicians make the best possible treatment
and follow-up care decisions based on the individual molecular signature
of their tumor. The Company currently offers tests for patients with
cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma; www.SkinMelanoma.com)
and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM and DecisionDx®-PRAME; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com),
with development programs in other underserved cancers. Castle
Biosciences is based in Friendswood, TX (Houston), and has laboratory
operations in Phoenix, AZ. More information can be found at www.CastleBiosciences.com.
DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM and DecisionDx-PRAME are the
trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc. Any other trademarks are the
property of their respective owners.
