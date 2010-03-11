[August 09, 2017] New Videology Report Finds Canadian Advertisers' Use of Cross-Screen Campaigns Rose Nearly 77% Since Q1 2017

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2017 /CNW/ -- Videology – a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising – today released its "Canada Video Market At-A-Glance Q2 2017" report. The report shows that advertisers are increasingly deploying cross-screen campaigns, rising by nearly 77% since last quarter. The report found that 55% of campaigns ran across multiple screens, most notably PC and mobile (47%). In addition, campaigns that used mobile grew around 20% from last quarter. "Consumers are increasingly viewing video content across screens, so it's no surprise that we're seeing more and more advertisers executing multi-screen campaigns," said Mark McKee, SVP of North America, Videology. "Today, it's top of mind for advertisers to reach their audiences wherever they are consuming content. Leveraging a holistic advertising strategy across screens is proven to be one of the most effective ways to reach the right audiences." Similar to last quarter, 100% of all campaigns run in Q2 utilized demographic targeting, while 66% used domain targeting. Additionally, advertisers relied on other tactics such as behavioural, geographic and frequency caps. In this quarter, Reail was the top advertiser category, increasing 38% from last quarter. Other top categories included Automotive, Finance, Food & Drink, and Health & Fitness. Additional key findings of the report include: Most advertisers chose view-through rate as an objective (71%), followed by click-through rate (19%) and viewable rate (18%).

When viewability was selected, 85% of advertisers chose it as their secondary objective.

Advertisers continue to prefer the MRC Standard (78%) over the Custom Standard (22%).

Continuing the trend from last quarter, most campaigns in Q2 2017 were bought on a guaranteed CPM basis.

Advertisers utilized 15-second spots more often than 30-second spots, growing 40% from the prior quarter. Additional details and the full report, "Canada Video Market At-A-Glance Q2 2017," can be found here.

