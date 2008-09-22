[August 09, 2017] New Look Partners with TransPerfect to Launch French & German Sites

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's leading provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the launch of German and French e-commerce sites for British retailer New Look. New Look is a UK-based leader in fast fashion that emphasizes accessible, current, and broadly appealing fashion to men, women, and children through its vast network of retail stores and its e-commerce site. By utilizing TransPerfect's GlobalLink Connect integration for SAP Hybris, New Look is able to submit content for translation from within the SAP Hybris Product Content Management and SAP Hybris Customer Experience user interfaces. "With hundreds of new lines being added to the New Look site every single day, being able to update all language sites simultaneously via SAP Hybris has been invaluable," commented a New Look spokesperson. "We are excited to continue our partnership with the team at TransPerfect, and to enable more of our European customers to shop the latest trends in their preferred language." TransPerfect Co-CEO Liz Elting remarked, "New Look's investment in an in-language shopping experience for their customers is consistent with their vision of delivering on-trend fashion and a top-notch customer experience. We are thrilled to partner with New Look as they continue their expansion and impact to new markets abroad." Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "New Look is a rapidly growing and popular retailer with a respected brand name and a track record of success. We are delighted to be working with them as they continue to offer a more tailored online shopping experience to customers across Europe." About New Look

New Look is an international multichannel retail brand, offering exciting, on-trend, value-fashion for women, men and teenage girls, and is the UK's No. 1 retailer for women under 35.

New Look has 867 stores, comprising 591 in the UK and a further 276 globally, together with a fast-growing e-commerce offering (www.newlook.com), serving over 120 countries worldwide.

The New Look flexible fast-fashion business is built on an agile global supply chain with the ability to respond quickly to trends – hundreds of new lines land each week.

About TransPerfect

With revenues of over $570 million in the last year, TransPerfect is the world's leading provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-look-partners-with-transperfect-to-launch-french--german-sites-300501945.html SOURCE TransPerfect

