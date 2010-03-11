|
|[August 09, 2017]
New Absolute 7 Platform Extends Endpoint Visibility and Control, Enabling Enterprises to See, Manage and Secure Every Endpoint, Everywhere
Absolute,
the standard for endpoint visibility and control, today announced
Absolute 7, the next generation enterprise security solution that
empowers IT and security professionals to see, understand, manage, and
secure every endpoint, everywhere. Absolute 7, with an intuitive new
user interface, enhanced self-healing capabilities and new Reach
functionality, now provides enterprises with the unprecedented ability
to reach an entire endpoint population and take immediate custom actions
in just a few clicks. This near real-time capability is critical for
protecting the rapidly evolving endpoint landscape as endpoints that
have gone rogue, or become invisible to IT, are becoming breeding
grounds for costly security breaches.
The new Absolute 7 platform is always-connected to every endpoint,
unlike traditional endpoint security solutions that are constrained by
network dependencies and contingent upon healthy endpoint agents. Only
Absolute leverages its Persistence® technology, already embedded in the
firmware of over a billion popular endpoint devices, to deliver
always-connected visibility and control with an efficient tether to
every device, on and off the corporate network. With Absolute, no
endpoint device will go dark, giving enterprises highly assured IT asset
management, self-healing endpoint security and data visibility and
protection.
Absolute's new Reach feature will take the power of Persistence to a new
level with the ability to create and execute custom query and
remediation scripts across an entire endpoint population to:
-
Evaluate and harden security posture: Leverage always-on
visibility and control over endpoints and data to evaluate exposure
risk and prove compliance.
-
Eliminate endpoint blind spots: Remediate known vulnerabilities
in near real-time to reduce risk through maintenance and compliance
validation.
-
Remediate on-demand: Tap into a growing library of verified and
actionable scripts while improving IT and security team productivity.
-
Customize queries and remediation actions: Create and execute
fast asset management queries to speed inventorying and audits.
Execute custom remediation actions to proactively address
vulnerabilities and threats.
-
Reduce vulnerabilities across all endpoints: Assess endpoint
agent compliance, understand current patch and version profiles, and
take remedial actions across an entire endpoint population with just a
few clicks.
"Enterprises are under constant attack and need an always-connected
endpoint security solution that helps already-stretched staff
efficiently secure every endpoint in their fleet. Absolute Reach is a
force multiplier, enabling IT security professionals to regain control
after years of being inhibited by inflexible and unreliable methods, as
well as limited visibility to the very endpoints they need to fix," said
Christopher Bolin, Chief Strategy Officer, Absolute. "Given today's
increasingly mobile workforce, the elimination of dark endpoints and
security blind spots can only be achieved when you have visibility into
devices living off the corporate network. Absolute Reach does just that,
providing customers with visibility they can act on and an endless
number of options when it comes to managing and securing their
endpoints."
In a recent example from the Absolute Reach customer beta, IT and
security teams determined which of their endpoints were susceptible to
threats such as WannaCry or Shadow Brokers. Once the endpoints were
identified, Absolute's customer quickly deployed scripts to identify the
exact patch level required, determine their vulnerability level, define
performance conditions and then quickly deploy approved scripts onto
critical devices. This level of deep and persistent awareness reduced
vulnerability and contained threats while instantly validating
compliance for the enterprise.
"Managing and securing user devices has become a constant battle in
today's environment. Because of the design and usage of these endpoints
as corporate data access points, we now have blind spots in where and
how our sensitive data is being accessed and manipulated, and those
blind spots will naturally increase the more the data flows from our
business system," said Elliot Lewis, President of Lewis Security
Consulting, LLC. "Absolute helps organizations get a trusted and
reliable visualization into how these devices access our data and
applications, and a reliable view of how our users are interacting with
that data. Using Absolute's ability to securely see and control
endpoints, we can move from using raw and unverifiable guesswork to
verifiable and actionable intelligence when securing user end point
devices."
