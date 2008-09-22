|
|[August 09, 2017]
|
New IDC MarketScape Evaluates Enterprise Mobility Management Software Providers
International Data Corporation (IDC)
today announced the publication of a new report, IDC
MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software 2017
Vendor Assessment (Doc #US42890217), which provides an in-depth
analysis of worldwide enterprise mobility management (EMM) software
providers. The IDC (News - Alert) MarketScape methodology assesses the strategies and
capabilities of EMM software providers that contribute to their success
in the marketplace and help anticipate their ascendancy.
The 14 vendors evaluated in the study include Blackberry, Cisco, Citrix,
Huawei, IBM, Ivanti, Jamf, Microsoft (News - Alert), MobileIron, SAP, Sophos, SOTI,
VMware, and Zoho.
Key findings revealed:
-
EMM vendors generally meet most requirements of today's enterprise
mobile device and application management functions across the most
relevant mobile operating systems (Apple iOS and Google (News - Alert) Android).
-
Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) capabilities in EMM platforms are
mainly focused on Windows 10 management, although legacy Windows PC OS
support is available by some EMM vendors. Mac OS management is
growing, as well as Google's Chrome OS.
-
IT buyers looking at EMM software today are looking closely at
solutions with future UEM and IoT capabilities in mind.
"EMM is evolving beyond its original scope of mobile device, app, and
content management," said Phil
Hochmuth, program director, Enterprise Mobility Research at IDC.
"EMM platforms that will succeed in the short term, and survive long
term, must meet all of today's enterprise mobility requirements and be
in position for the UEM/IoT future."
For more information about this IDC MarketScape, contact Phil Hochmuth
at phochmuth@idc.com.
