[August 09, 2017] New IDC MarketScape Evaluates Enterprise Mobility Management Software Providers

International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced the publication of a new report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software 2017 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US42890217), which provides an in-depth analysis of worldwide enterprise mobility management (EMM) software providers. The IDC (News - Alert) MarketScape methodology assesses the strategies and capabilities of EMM software providers that contribute to their success in the marketplace and help anticipate their ascendancy. The 14 vendors evaluated in the study include Blackberry, Cisco, Citrix, Huawei, IBM, Ivanti, Jamf, Microsoft (News - Alert) , MobileIron, SAP, Sophos, SOTI, VMware, and Zoho. Key findings revealed: EMM vendors generally meet most requirements of today's enterprise mobile device and application management functions across the most relevant mobile operating systems (Apple iOS and Google (News - Alert) Android).

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) capabilities in EMM platforms are mainly focused on Windows 10 management, although legacy Windows PC OS support is available by some EMM vendors. Mac OS management is growing, as well as Google's Chrome OS.

IT buyers looking at EMM software today are looking closely at solutions with future UEM and IoT capabilities in mind. "EMM is evolving beyond its original scope of mobile device, app, and content management," said Phil Hochmuth, program director, Enterprise Mobility Research at IDC. "EMM platforms that will succeed in the short term, and survive long term, must meet all of today's enterprise mobility requirements and be in position for the UEM/IoT future." For more information about this IDC MarketScape, contact Phil Hochmuth at phochmuth@idc.com. About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of IT, telecommunications, or industry-specific suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT, telecommunications, or industry-specific vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a transparent foundation to allow companies to independently compare the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data, and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter (News - Alert) at @IDC and LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005062/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]