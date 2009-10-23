[August 08, 2017] New Study Finds Value Channel Shoppers Overwhelmingly Prefer Receipt-Based Offers for Savings; Digital Offers Are a Distant Second

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- inStream, the expert in receipt-based targeted marketing for value channel retailers, has completed its annual value channel shopper tracking study. The company interviewed shoppers nationwide at value channel retail locations as part of this study and found that value shoppers' interest in receipt-based offers grew year-over-year, and outpaces awareness of and interest in other types of promotions, including digital offers. "Value shoppers — one of the retail industry's bright spots — have spoken, and they continue to demonstrate a strong preference for receipt-based offers for savings on products they buy and to discover new products they have not yet tried," said Michael Doherty, inStream's Chief Operating Officer. "Up to 82% of value shoppers are aware of the coupons printed on their receipts, a 24% increase over last year, and more than half of them are returning to the store to redeem these offers." The inStream SmartConnect targeted marketing platform has generated significant results for retail partners and brand advertisers, and this year's inStream value channel shopper tracking study shows that shopper engagement continues: Customer usage of targeted receipt coupons has increased since 2016, with as many as 82% of shoppers reporting they are aware of receipt coupons. Additionally, 58% of shoppers say they are more likely to use a coupon found on their receipt, compared to only 16% who look for store coupons through digital channels. "In a world of increasing emphasis on digital and mobile advertising, retailers and brands must be careful to not outpace the nterests and shopping habits of their core customers," Doherty continued. "Printed receipt offers are an important element of an integrated marketing campaign and inStream has proven that it bolsters other promotions by providing shoppers a personalized experience at the register, in real-time." According to this year's tracking study, shoppers are making 27% more trips to value retail stores, averaging 14 visits per month. Further, value channel customers report using receipt coupons to try new products 59% of the time, and 68% of shoppers refer to receipt offers to learn of new sales. "Our value retail partners are enjoying more traffic in their stores each month, partly driven by increased shopper usage of the receipt-based coupons inStream enables," said Doherty. "The ability to target offers at the point-of-sale gives our retailers the opportunity for meaningful engagement with their customers, while brands benefit from increased sales and awareness of their products. As we often tell our customers – paper receipts aren't dead!"

More detailed findings from the inStream 2017 value channel shopper tracking study will be published at www.instreamglobal.com in the coming weeks. About inStream

inStream (www.instreamglobal.com) is a fast-growing targeted marketing technology company, partnering with national retailers and Fortune 100 brands to increase customer engagement and drive profitable sales. The inStream SmartConnect marketing platform connects our advertisers with value channel shoppers, printing eye-catching ads on the front of the customer's receipt. inStream's software transforms everyday transactions into powerful marketing opportunities with real-time, targeted offer and messaging programs to enhance the shopping experience, increase brand loyalty, and influence sales. Media Contact:

