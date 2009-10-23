[August 08, 2017] New corporate brand and website reflect Teranet's evolution and continued growth

'Reliable Data + Insightful Solutions' captures the accuracy, efficiency and trustworthiness of the company's registry services and commercial solutions TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2017 /CNW/ - Teranet Inc., Canada's leader in the delivery of statutory registry services and real estate solutions, today unveiled a new corporate brand and website. The refreshed corporate identity reflects Teranet's deep experience and strong reputation as a trusted partner in providing secure end-to-end registry services, real estate data, and legal practice management solutions. "As we continue to grow, it's critical that our brand represents who we are and where we're going," says Elgin Farewell, Teranet President & CEO. "We want our corporate identity to connect to our proud and unique history, but to also represent our values and capabilities. Teranet.cashowcases our ongoing innovations and achievements, which will help tell our story and attract future talent." The Teranet icon – a symbol of the Company for more than a quarter of a century – will continue to mark the quality and breadth of its services. Strengthening the corporate identity is the new tagline of 'Reliable Data + Insightful Solutions', a powerful statement that captures Teranet's strong record of innovation and market transformation. "We believe 'Reliable Data + Insightful Solutions' embodies the accuracy, efficiency and trustworthiness of our registry services," says Farewell. "We are committed to building on our strength of connecting government, businesses and the public by leveraging our expertise in creating innovative solutions."

The corporate tagline also reflects Teranet's unique presence in the Canadian real estate marketplace. The Company helps the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal communities make confident decisions and efficient transactions through solutions that integrate information, reports and informed insights. About Teranet Inc. Teranet is Canada's leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries. We also market insightful property and data solutions, as well as practice management automation to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets. Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario, and The Property Registry for the Province of Manitoba. Our intention is to extend our registry service offerings to other jurisdictions. We are proud to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top 100 Employers in 2017. Teranet Inc. is 100 percent owned by Borealis Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of OMERS, the pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees. OMERS is one of Canada's largest pension funds, with net assets of more than C$85 billion. To learn more, visit our website at Teranet.ca. SOURCE Teranet Inc.

