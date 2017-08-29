[August 08, 2017] New Webinar on August 29, 2017 Reveals an Updated Approach to Remote Deposit Capture Risk Management

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RemoteDepositCapture.com announces a new webinar, "RDC Risk Management in 2017 – An Updated Approach," to be held at 1:00 PM ET on August 29, 2017, and available via on-demand recording thereafter. Click Here to register for the webinar. Recent regulatory updates impact liabilities when duplicate check losses are at stake, as well as operational processing requirements. Technological approaches to RDC risk management continue to evolve as traditional tactics improve and new solutions come to market. New and evolved fraud schemes constantly try to exploit any weaknesses in a financial institution's risk management capabilities. "Regulatory changes as well as the constant evolution of underlying technologies and fraud schemes make it imperative that financial institutions constantly refresh their RDC Risk Management strategies, tactics and tools," says John Leekley, Founder & CEO of RemoteDepositCapture.com and advisor to the FFIEC on RDC Risk Management. "Of particular note here in 2017, Reg CC has been updated, inter-bank duplicate detection solutions are improving as are mobile deposit rik tools, and some new fraud schemes are having success with un-prepared financial institutions." The "RDC Risk Management in 2017 – An Updated Approach" webinar will address: how recent changes in regulations impact Remote Deposit Capture,

the latest fraud trends and tactics,

details on best practices in RDC Risk Management and

evolving risk management solutions. The live webinar will be held at 1:00 PM ET on August 29, 2017, and will be available via on-demand playback thereafter. In addition, attendees can download a complete pdf of the presentation from the RemoteDepositCapture.com website. Click Here to register for the webinar.

About RemoteDepositCapture.com

RemoteDepositCapture.com is the leading independent authority on remote deposit capture and the de facto trade association for the RDC community. From informative webinars, topical research and original news and analysis, to vendor directories, business tools and access to knowledge experts, RemoteDepositCapture.com is the only information and services portal devoted exclusively to RDC and Payments. Membership to RemoteDepsositCapture.com is available to any individual involved with RDC, from solution provider and financial institution staff members to corporate end users, at a cost of $599 a year. Click here to learn more about Membership and visit RemoteDepositCapture.com for news and updates on the RDC Industry. Media Contact:

John Leekley

171343@email4pr.com

888-290-1581 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-webinar-on-august-29-2017-reveals-an-updated-approach-to-remote-deposit-capture-risk-management-300500959.html SOURCE RemoteDepositCapture.com

