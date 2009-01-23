|
New CA Technologies Study Reveals Only 12 Percent of Organizations Realizing the Full Benefits of Business Agility Across the Company
Results from a first-of-its-kind CA Technologies (News - Alert) (NASDAQ:CA) sponsored study
reveal that only 12 percent of organizations can claim that their whole
organization is on the path to business agility even though more than
two thirds of survey participants agreed that agile organizations are
better able to quickly respond to dynamic business conditions.
The survey, "Business
Agility throughout the Enterprise," finds improved Business Agility
is expected to deliver:
-
Better competitive advantage (54 percent of respondents)
-
Higher customer satisfaction and retention (65 percent of respondents)
-
Increased employee productivity and retention (58 percent of
respondents)
-
Reduced costs (57 percent of respondents)
-
Faster time to act on new opportunities (84 percent of respondents)
Eighty-four percent of survey participants believe that the capability
to respond more quickly to new opportunities will give them a distinct
advantage but only 1 in 10 executives said they are leveraging the
benefits of agile across their whole organization to achieve speed and
responsiveness. The majority of respondents attributed the challenges of
agile methodology adoption throughout the organization to complex
environments (64%), cultural or political barriers (58%), a lack of
financial commitment to change (25%), and outdated apps and tools (25%).
Lack of skills or faith in the process are dismissed as relatively
inconsequential problems.
Increased Agility Drives Better Results Across the Company
Business agility is recognized and appreciated for the benefits it can
deliver in aligned organizations. Even with increased adoption, there is
still a lot of opportunity to be gained. As organizations continue to
incorporate agile methodologies and practices across the enterprise,
they will see some marked improvements in their business. Improved
business agility was cited by respondents as key to reducing fire-drills
(51%), improvng process efficiency (47%) and increasing
cross-functional visibility (47%). Additional benefits in collaboration,
customer impact and experience, and alignment across planning and
investment were also identified in the survey.
"Success today requires that companies quickly sense and adapt to
changes, pivot to address market changes and customer needs, and do so
at scale," said Surya Panditi, general manager, Agile (News - Alert) Management, CA
Technologies. "As organizations become modern software factories,
adopting an agile mindset and implementing principles across every
department - from manufacturing to marketing to finance - ensures that
organizations can speed up performance to remain competitive."
About the Research/Gatepoint Research
Conducted by Gatepoint Research and commissioned by CA technologies, the
survey included over 150 selected senior level executives and CxOs.
Since 1996 Gatepoint Research, a subsidiary of SimplyDIRECT, has used
opt-in, invitation-only surveys to collect industry research from
executives in leading technology companies. For more information, please
visit https://www.gatepointresearch.com.
About CA Technologies
CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) creates software that fuels transformation
for companies and enables them to seize the opportunities of the
application economy. Software is at the heart of every business in every
industry. From planning, to development, to management and security, CA
is working with companies worldwide to change the way we live, transact,
and communicate - across mobile, private and public cloud, distributed
and mainframe environments. Learn more at www.ca.com.
