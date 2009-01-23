[August 07, 2017] New CA Technologies Study Reveals Only 12 Percent of Organizations Realizing the Full Benefits of Business Agility Across the Company

Results from a first-of-its-kind CA Technologies (News - Alert) (NASDAQ:CA) sponsored study reveal that only 12 percent of organizations can claim that their whole organization is on the path to business agility even though more than two thirds of survey participants agreed that agile organizations are better able to quickly respond to dynamic business conditions. The survey, "Business Agility throughout the Enterprise," finds improved Business Agility is expected to deliver: Better competitive advantage (54 percent of respondents)

Higher customer satisfaction and retention (65 percent of respondents)

Increased employee productivity and retention (58 percent of respondents)

Reduced costs (57 percent of respondents)

Faster time to act on new opportunities (84 percent of respondents) Eighty-four percent of survey participants believe that the capability to respond more quickly to new opportunities will give them a distinct advantage but only 1 in 10 executives said they are leveraging the benefits of agile across their whole organization to achieve speed and responsiveness. The majority of respondents attributed the challenges of agile methodology adoption throughout the organization to complex environments (64%), cultural or political barriers (58%), a lack of financial commitment to change (25%), and outdated apps and tools (25%). Lack of skills or faith in the process are dismissed as relatively inconsequential problems. Increased Agility Drives Better Results Across the Company Business agility is recognized and appreciated for the benefits it can deliver in aligned organizations. Even with increased adoption, there is still a lot of opportunity to be gained. As organizations continue to incorporate agile methodologies and practices across the enterprise, they will see some marked improvements in their business. Improved business agility was cited by respondents as key to reducing fire-drills (51%), improvng process efficiency (47%) and increasing cross-functional visibility (47%). Additional benefits in collaboration, customer impact and experience, and alignment across planning and investment were also identified in the survey. "Success today requires that companies quickly sense and adapt to changes, pivot to address market changes and customer needs, and do so at scale," said Surya Panditi, general manager, Agile (News - Alert) Management, CA Technologies. "As organizations become modern software factories, adopting an agile mindset and implementing principles across every department - from manufacturing to marketing to finance - ensures that organizations can speed up performance to remain competitive." To learn more about the findings of this survey, and to learn more about CA's leading solutions for Business Agility, visit: The State of Business Agility.

Resources eBook: The State of Business Agility

About the Research/Gatepoint Research Conducted by Gatepoint Research and commissioned by CA technologies, the survey included over 150 selected senior level executives and CxOs. Since 1996 Gatepoint Research, a subsidiary of SimplyDIRECT, has used opt-in, invitation-only surveys to collect industry research from executives in leading technology companies.

Legal Notices Copyright © 2017 CA, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

