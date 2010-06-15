[August 03, 2017] New Swagger Editor and UI Now Support Designing and Documenting OpenAPI Specification 3.0 APIs

SmartBear Software, the leader in software quality tools for teams, today announced the updated release of Swagger Editor and Swagger UI. This release adds support for the OpenAPI Specification (OAS) 3.0 and enables users to design and document OAS 3.0 APIs using the world's most popular API tooling. SmartBear is a founding member of the Open API Initiative (OAI) and donated the original Swagger Specification in 2015. As the next evolution of the Swagger Specification, last week the OAI released a new version known as the OpenAPI Specification 3.0. Major improvements to the new version of the specification include increased reusability, extended JSON Schema functionality and enhanced security definitions. With these updates, the OAS 3.0 has the power to better drive the full API lifecycle within organizations. Recognizing the importance of the OAS 3.0, SmartBear released updates to the popular open source tools, Swagger Editor and Swagger UI. With the Swagger Editor and UI, speed and reliability are brought to the forefront of the API design and documentation process. The Swagger Editor was one of the first dedicated API design tools allowing users to design and document RESTful APIs. With the latest release, users can use the Swagger Editor to describe OAS 3.0 APIs. The Swagger UI, the most widely used tool for visulizing OAS defined APIs, can now automatically generate documentation of an API defined in OAS 3.0. This enables API developers and consumers to visualize and interact with an API's resources without having any implementation logic in place. The combination of the Swagger Editor and UI is downloaded once every three seconds. "Empowering our users with the latest technology, such as the OAS 3.0, is of the upmost importance to us," said Ron Ratovsky, Swagger Developer Evangelist at SmartBear. "As a founding member of the Open API Initiative, we're proud to continue developing tooling to support the OpenAPI Specification." SmartBear is committed to supporting OAS 3.0 and will continue to develop and release updates to Swagger open source tools and SwaggerHub, the company's integrated API design and documentation platform for teams.

Lean more about the OAS 3.0 and what it means for the future of Swagger during a live webcast on August 9: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/7002196205301999874 Join SmartBear at its first user conference, SmartBear Connect, in Boston on September 12-13, 2017 for training and discussion on API development with Swagger and the OAS 3.0. Register today: https://smartbear.com/connect-2017/swagger/ About Swagger

Swagger is an open source API framework, sponsored by SmartBear Software, that allows developers and teams to design, build, document and consume RESTful web services. The Swagger framework drives consistency and stability across the API workflow in a way that's both machine and human readable. With over 10 million downloads and the industry standard for describing REST APIs, Swagger is the world's most popular framework for RESTful services. For more information, visit: http://swagger.io or for the Swagger community, follow @SwaggerAPI on Twitter (News - Alert) or visit the Google forum. About SmartBear Software

Supporting more than six million software professionals and over 22,000 companies in 194 countries, SmartBear is the leader in software quality tools for teams. The company's products help deliver the highest quality and best performing software possible while helping teams ship code at nearly impossible velocities. With products for API testing, UI testing, code review and performance monitoring across mobile, web and desktop applications, SmartBear equips every development, testing and operations team member with the tools to ensure quality at every stage of the software cycle. For more information, visit: http://smartbear.com, or for the SmartBear community, go to: LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook. All trademarks recognized. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005872/en/

