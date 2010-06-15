|
|[August 03, 2017]
|
New Swagger Editor and UI Now Support Designing and Documenting OpenAPI Specification 3.0 APIs
SmartBear
Software, the leader in software quality tools for teams, today
announced the updated release of Swagger
Editor and Swagger
UI. This release adds support for the OpenAPI Specification (OAS)
3.0 and enables users to design and document OAS 3.0 APIs using the
world's most popular API tooling.
SmartBear is a founding member of the Open API Initiative (OAI) and donated
the original Swagger Specification in 2015. As the next evolution of
the Swagger Specification, last week the OAI released a new version
known as the OpenAPI
Specification 3.0. Major improvements to the new version of the
specification include increased reusability, extended JSON
Schema functionality and enhanced security definitions. With these
updates, the OAS 3.0 has the power to better drive the full API
lifecycle within organizations.
Recognizing the importance of the OAS 3.0, SmartBear released updates to
the popular open source tools, Swagger Editor and Swagger UI. With the
Swagger Editor and UI, speed and reliability are brought to the
forefront of the API design and documentation process.
The Swagger Editor was one of the first dedicated API design tools
allowing users to design and document RESTful APIs. With the latest
release, users can use the Swagger Editor to describe OAS 3.0 APIs. The
Swagger UI, the most widely used tool for visulizing OAS defined APIs,
can now automatically generate documentation of an API defined in OAS
3.0. This enables API developers and consumers to visualize and interact
with an API's resources without having any implementation logic in
place. The combination of the Swagger Editor and UI is downloaded once
every three seconds.
"Empowering our users with the latest technology, such as the OAS 3.0,
is of the upmost importance to us," said Ron
Ratovsky, Swagger Developer Evangelist at SmartBear. "As a founding
member of the Open API Initiative, we're proud to continue developing
tooling to support the OpenAPI Specification."
SmartBear is committed to supporting OAS 3.0 and will continue to
develop and release updates to Swagger open source tools and SwaggerHub,
the company's integrated API design and documentation platform for teams.
Lean more about the OAS 3.0 and what it means for the future of Swagger
during a live webcast on August 9: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/7002196205301999874
Join SmartBear at its first user conference, SmartBear Connect, in
Boston on September 12-13, 2017 for training and discussion on API
development with Swagger and the OAS 3.0. Register today: https://smartbear.com/connect-2017/swagger/
About Swagger
Swagger is an open source API framework,
sponsored by SmartBear Software, that allows developers and teams to
design, build, document and consume RESTful web services. The Swagger
framework drives consistency and stability across the API workflow in a
way that's both machine and human readable. With over 10 million
downloads and the industry standard for describing REST APIs, Swagger is
the world's most popular framework for RESTful services. For more
information, visit: http://swagger.io or
for the Swagger community, follow @SwaggerAPI
on Twitter (News - Alert) or visit the Google
forum.
About SmartBear Software
Supporting more than six million
software professionals and over 22,000 companies in 194 countries,
SmartBear is the leader in software quality tools for teams. The
company's products help deliver the highest quality and best performing
software possible while helping teams ship code at nearly impossible
velocities. With products for API testing, UI testing, code review and
performance monitoring across mobile, web and desktop applications,
SmartBear equips every development, testing and operations team member
with the tools to ensure quality at every stage of the software cycle.
For more information, visit: http://smartbear.com,
or for the SmartBear community, go to: LinkedIn,
Twitter
or Facebook.
All trademarks recognized.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005872/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]