|[August 03, 2017]
New Rally Care App by Rally Health Helps Consumers Find and Manage Health Care Options and Expenses Anywhere, Anytime
Digital health company Rally
Health, Inc., has launched Rally CareSM, a free mobile
app to help people quickly and easily find and price the care they need
wherever they are and whenever they need it.
Rally Care is the mobile version of Rally ConnectSM, the
company's online physician-search and cost-estimator solution that
enables consumers to comparison shop for health care. Rally Care
integrates with health plans to give plan participants easy, on-the-go
access to personalized health-plan information and care search results.
Rally Care also offers a guest experience to help anyone find and price
nearby care services.
"There is a rapidly growing consumer demand for help in understanding
and anticipating the cost of care, as well as finding and evaluating
care providers," said Grant Verstandig, Rally Health founder and CEO.
"Since launching Rally Connect a year and a half ago, we've fielded more
than 37 million search-sessions by people looking for primary care
physicians, nearby urgent-care centers, pricing estimates and more.
Rally Care gives consumers access right in the palms of their hands to
the same comprehensive information that's available online through Rally
Connect."
Key Rally Care features include:
-
Guided Search - Rally Care enables people to use either text or
guided search to find the care they need within any U.S. zip code,
city or "current location." The simple and visual guided search uses
categories such as:
-
Level of care desired (e.g. virtual doctor visit, convenience or
urgent care clinic);
-
Physician type (e.g. primary care or specialist);
-
Type of care-facility (e.g., clinic or hospital);
-
Type of service or treatment needed; and
-
Condition to be treated.
Users can create a "saved"
list of doctors, facilities and medical groups.
-
Nearby Care Options and Mapping - The app's homepage includes a
quick link to nearby urgent-care centers and doctors, and all search
results are linked to maps that give users directions to the doctors,
clinics or hospitals they select.
-
Cost Estimates and Quality Ratings -The results for each search
include pricing estimates and consumer-generated quality ratings to
help consumers make more informed health care decisions.
-
Integration with the User's Health Plan - When Rally Care is
linked to a user's health plan, the consumer learns the estimated cost
of care, what their plan will cover and any out-of-pocket costs. Users
can also see the balance on their annual deductible. Rally Care stores
an image of the user's health plan I.D. card for easy, anywhere access.
-
Health Checklist - Rally Care offers a checklist and detailed
descriptions for recommended preventive health measures, and consumers
can use Rally Care to keep a record of the preventive health services
they have received.
"Imagine how valuable this is if you're traveling on vacation or
business and get sick or suffer a minor injury. All it takes is just a
couple of clicks on the Rally Care app - searching your 'current
location' - to find a nearby urgent-care clinic. You avoid the emergency
room, and better still, you don't have any surprise medical bills when
you get home," added Verstandig.
The Rally Care app is free to download for iPhone and Android (News - Alert) devices in
their respective app stores. Currently, people enrolled in a
UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored or individual benefit plan who have
a Rally account may access all of the Rally Care features by logging in
with their Rally account information. Guest users may access care-search
and estimated cost information by selecting one of the health plans
listed on Rally Care and following the guest experience.
About Rally Health, Inc.
Rally Health, Inc. is a consumer-centric digital health company that
makes it easy for individuals to take charge of their health and
collaborates with health plans, care providers, and employers to engage
consumers. The company's flagship offering is Rally®, a digital health
platform featuring a suite of online and mobile solutions that help
people manage their health and health care needs: Rally EngageSM
focuses on personalized health and well-being support; Rally ChoiceSM
is a health benefits marketplace; and Rally ConnectSM offers
care provider search and cost transparency. More than 30 million
consumers have access to the Rally platform through more than 200,000
employers, and payers such as UnitedHealthcare, BlueCross BlueShield of
South Carolina, Health Alliance, and others. With offices in Washington,
D.C., San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis and Denver, the team behind
Rally Health has been working together since 2010 to transform the
consumer health industry. For more information, please visit www.RallyHealth.com.
