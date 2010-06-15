[August 03, 2017] New Rally Care App by Rally Health Helps Consumers Find and Manage Health Care Options and Expenses Anywhere, Anytime

Digital health company Rally Health, Inc., has launched Rally CareSM, a free mobile app to help people quickly and easily find and price the care they need wherever they are and whenever they need it. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005343/en/ The Rally Care mobile app makes it easy for people to find a doctor, hospital or clinic when they need one, wherever they are. (Graphic: Business Wire) Rally Care is the mobile version of Rally ConnectSM, the company's online physician-search and cost-estimator solution that enables consumers to comparison shop for health care. Rally Care integrates with health plans to give plan participants easy, on-the-go access to personalized health-plan information and care search results. Rally Care also offers a guest experience to help anyone find and price nearby care services. "There is a rapidly growing consumer demand for help in understanding and anticipating the cost of care, as well as finding and evaluating care providers," said Grant Verstandig, Rally Health founder and CEO. "Since launching Rally Connect a year and a half ago, we've fielded more than 37 million search-sessions by people looking for primary care physicians, nearby urgent-care centers, pricing estimates and more. Rally Care gives consumers access right in the palms of their hands to the same comprehensive information that's available online through Rally Connect." Key Rally Care features include: Guided Search - Rally Care enables people to use either text or guided search to find the care they need within any U.S. zip code, city or "current location." The simple and visual guided search uses categories such as: Level of care desired (e.g. virtual doctor visit, convenience or urgent care clinic); Physician type (e.g. primary care or specialist); Type of care-facility (e.g., clinic or hospital); Type of service or treatment needed; and Condition to be treated.





Users can create a "saved" list of doctors, facilities and medical groups.

- Rally Care enables people to use either text or guided search to find the care they need within any U.S. zip code, city or "current location." The simple and visual guided search uses categories such as: Nearby Care Options and Mapping - The app's homepage includes a quick link to nearby urgent-care centers and doctors, and all search results are linked to maps that give users directions to the doctors, clinics or hospitals they select. Cost Estimates and Quality Ratings -The results for each search include pricing estimates and consumer-generated quality ratings to help consumers make more informed health care decisions.

-The results for each search include pricing estimates and consumer-generated quality ratings to help consumers make more informed health care decisions. Integration with the User's Health Plan - When Rally Care is linked to a user's health plan, the consumer learns the estimated cost of care, what their plan will cover and any out-of-pocket costs. Users can also see the balance on their annual deductible. Rally Care stores an image of the user's health plan I.D. card for easy, anywhere access.

- When Rally Care is linked to a user's health plan, the consumer learns the estimated cost of care, what their plan will cover and any out-of-pocket costs. Users can also see the balance on their annual deductible. Rally Care stores an image of the user's health plan I.D. card for easy, anywhere access. Health Checklist - Rally Care offers a checklist and detailed descriptions for recommended preventive health measures, and consumers can use Rally Care to keep a record of the preventive health services they have received. "Imagine how valuable this is if you're traveling on vacation or business and get sick or suffer a minor injury. All it takes is just a couple of clicks on the Rally Care app - searching your 'current location' - to find a nearby urgent-care clinic. You avoid the emergency room, and better still, you don't have any surprise medical bills when you get home," added Verstandig. The Rally Care app is free to download for iPhone and Android (News - Alert) devices in their respective app stores. Currently, people enrolled in a UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored or individual benefit plan who have a Rally account may access all of the Rally Care features by logging in with their Rally account information. Guest users may access care-search and estimated cost information by selecting one of the health plans listed on Rally Care and following the guest experience. About Rally Health, Inc. Rally Health, Inc. is a consumer-centric digital health company that makes it easy for individuals to take charge of their health and collaborates with health plans, care providers, and employers to engage consumers. The company's flagship offering is Rally®, a digital health platform featuring a suite of online and mobile solutions that help people manage their health and health care needs: Rally EngageSM focuses on personalized health and well-being support; Rally ChoiceSM is a health benefits marketplace; and Rally ConnectSM offers care provider search and cost transparency. More than 30 million consumers have access to the Rally platform through more than 200,000 employers, and payers such as UnitedHealthcare, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Health Alliance, and others. With offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis and Denver, the team behind Rally Health has been working together since 2010 to transform the consumer health industry. For more information, please visit www.RallyHealth.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170803005343/en/

