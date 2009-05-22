|
|[August 02, 2017]
|
New B2 Magstripe Card Simulator Streamlines Management, Testing and Certification of Magnetic Stripe Cards for Fleet, Loyalty, Gift Cards and More
B2 Payment Solutions Inc. (B2), an organization providing best-in-class
products and services for the payment industry, today announced a new B2
Magstripe Card Simulator, which is a software application designed to
simulate magnetic stripe cards without the need for an actual physical
card. This tool can be used to replace hundreds of magnetic stripe cards
required for testing and certification of payment card acceptance
devices.
Ideal for anyone that processes and accepts magnetic stripe cards, the
B2 Magstripe Card Simulator allows users to store XML images of all
their test cards in one convenient place via the B2 software
application. By doing this, users can reduce their physical card
inventory as well as the risk of lost or expired cards; users can also
create their own card images thus eliminating the wait time for new
cards to be shipped by processors when being modified/replaced due to
expiry date or PAN (primary account number) changes.
"Testing is absolutely necessary to ensure terminals and payment
acceptance devices work with magnetic stripe cards," said Bruce Murray,
president of B2. "Even in the era where EMV cards are being widely
adopted, there continues to be a large need for magstripe cards. For
example, fleet cards, gift cards, loyalty cards and dynamic currency
conversion cards will ontinue to be personalized on magnetic stripes -
so it's important that these cards continue to work correctly in
terminals and devices that accept them."
The B2 Magstripe Card Simulator application is fully integrated with the
UL SmartStripe -- which is a probe testing device that emulates
magstripe cards. By offering a package solution, users will have a
completely automated process that will allow them to simply select the
desired card image using the B2 Magstripe Card Simulator and swipe or
hold the UL SmartStripe in the slot of a card acceptance device to
process a magstripe transaction.
"We are committed to providing innovative products to our customers,
which is why we wanted to introduce an all-inclusive package that offers
an easy to use, user-friendly interface that can quickly convert any
physical magstripe card into a simulated card image," added Murray. "All
cards and images that are imported into the B2 Magstripe Card Simulator
can be modified and copied so that users can easily add and update their
card images using the card simulator."
For more information about the new B2 Magstripe Card Simulator, please
visit: http://bit.ly/2vmIA7U.
ABOUT B2
B2 Payment Solutions (B2) provides best-in-class products and services
for the payment industry. The company's extensive suite of solutions and
services enables the company to help lead its customers into the next
generation of smart and secure solutions. By applying B2's services
together with world-class technologies from its strategic partners, B2
delivers innovative and award-winning solutions to customers across the
globe. To learn more about B2, please visit:
www.b2ps.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170802005518/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]