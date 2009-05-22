|
August 02, 2017
New Male Infertility Study Finds Massive Decline In Sperm Count & Concentration In Men From Western Nations
Conceivex, maker of The
Conception Kit® at-home system to treat infertility, said today that
the recent study published in Human
Reproduction Update - that found a 59-plus percent decline in total
sperm count and more than a 52 percent fall in sperm concentration over
the last almost 40 years - is only the latest indication that millions
of couples increasingly require assistance to overcome the challenges
they face in starting, or adding to, their family.
Led by Dr. Hagai Levine of Hebrew University of Jerusalem, an
international team of researchers examined thousands of studies and then
conducted a meta-analysis of 185 studies of men from North America,
Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. These included 42,935 male
participants who provided semen samples between 1973 and 2011.
"The emerging body of evidence is clear, getting pregnant today is more
difficult, expensive, and often requires help from a doctor," Conceivex
Founder and President Michael
La Vean, said, "and it speaks to reasons why couples, clinicians,
and employers who want to deliver a fertility benefit, see the Conception
Kit as the first step in the continuum of fertility care. As a
treatment that enhances the likelihood of conceiving naturally, it is
affordable and respects the privacy of men and women via its at-home
use."
Specifically indicated as a treatment for low sperm count and motility,
the Conception
Kit is available only via prescription, which brings couples
together with their doctor early on their path to conception. "We were
inspired to create the Conception
Kit to assist couples in becoming pregnant precisely becausewe
recognized the trend toward lower sperm counts," La Vean added.
The FDA required a clinical trial on placement of the Conception
Kit's Conception Cap® (a cervical cap that is used for
insemination at home and increases the likelihood of conception) and
instructions by patients. While the trial focused on women's ability to
use the Conception
Kit, understand instructions, and place the Conception Cap
correctly, the most exciting outcome was that 24 percent of the couples
in the at-home study became pregnant within the first month. Patients
who had struggled to conceive prior to using the Conception
Kit and had attempted other forms of assisted reproduction were
enrolled in the study.
"With more than 20 million women affected by infertility today, and men
equally in need of support, we created the Conception
Kit to help couples get pregnant without the need for hormones or
drugs, and with as much ease as possible," La Vean said. "Under a
doctor's care, and with the convenience and privacy of at-home
treatment, the Conception
Kit makes it possible for couples to take charge of their own
fertility."
La Vean also noted a recent report by FertilityIQ
which found that fully-loaded, per treatment cycle costs of IVF are now
$23,050, or nearly double the $12,400 that has been historically
reported, effectively putting such a treatment out of reach for many
couples.
The
Conception Kit, which is available to couples via their existing
insurance coverage for a modest $0-$50 co-pay, provides three months of
supplies (including 24 ovulation predictors, three pregnancy tests,
along with three Conception Caps, and a number of additional aides) -
that, in many cases, would cost more over-the-counter than the total
amount of a co-pay.
