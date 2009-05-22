[August 02, 2017] New Police Body-Worn Cameras Can Be Turned On by 911 Dispatch at Any Time

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Equature's Interactive Policing® Real-Time Software allows individual body-worn cameras to be turned on by police management or 911 dispatch control based on the first responder's operational policies. Interactive Policing® is designed for public safety professionals and integrates real-time vehicle and body-worn camera video and audio communications to first responder command and control centers so management can see and hear all citizen interactions live as they happen. Interactive Policing® turns every patrol officer into a mobile command and control center. Its real-time capabilities help officers capture witness testimonies live as delivered, identify their physical location by GPS in an officer-down situation, collaborate with other first responders in an active shooter situation, minimize evidence contamination and increase citizen interaction transparency. Joe Mosed , CEO and Founder of Equature said, "Being a first responder is a tough and dangerous job. Interactive Policing® increases police safety and citizen satisfaction transparency at the same time, and makes sure that every law enforcement officer is protected and never alone." For more information, please visit: www.Equature.com

About: Equature is an international technology leader in helping public safety organizations increase operational efficiencies, accelerate first responder communication and improve citizen satisfaction and security. Equature offers an integrated technology platform that links Next Generation 911 (NG9-1-1) Command and Control Dispatch recorder systems in real-time to mobile video and audio cameras worn in the field by first responders. Since 1969, Equature has worked in Interactive Emergency Response and has over 1,500 Public Safety Access Point (PSAP) and law enforcement clients as well as state and federal government agencies like NASA, Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. Media Contact:

