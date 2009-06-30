[August 01, 2017] New App to Draw Customers to Discover Nearby Restaurant Specials

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new location-based app that pairs diners with specials offered by nearby restaurants is set to launch on Aug. 14 in the Twin Cities area. Founder and general manager Justin Richie designed Towken to draw customers to try new restaurants by informing them about nearby specials. Users will be able to log onto the Towken app and, based upon their location, find restaurants offering happy hour specials and other promotions in their community. "Towken is here to help answer the question, 'What do you want to eat tonight?'" Richie said. "We create a truly unique experience for our users to discover new restaurants." The app is completely free for users. It differs from many existing coupon sites that require users to pre-buy deals to use the app. Towken builds loyalty among their users by rewarding them for using the app. They qualify for perks like gift cards, free appetizers and drinks and access to invite-only events the more they use the app. Richie hopes the app benefits both consumers and restaurants. He came up with the idea while working in the hospitality industry. "I was a bartender and server for many years and saw how it was busy one day then slow the next," he said. "It would have been great to have the ability to help other consumers discover the restaurant I worked at when business was slower." Restaurants who partner with Towken can promte their existing happy hours and specials that run automatically throughout the day, without having to require any system integration or restaurant manager efforts. In addition to their ongoing specials, restaurants can launch a special immediately to drum up business when it is slow because the app works in real time. "This gives them the ability to get more food traffic and not have to wait long to offer deep discounts that don't create loyalty with the user," Richie said. "Additionally, we charge a yearly rate so they can create and promote as many specials as possible without having to take repeated discounts that hurt their bottom line."

Towken can share analytics that shows how much the app is used at their establishment, letting restaurants track their return on investment. LoLo American Kitchen, Red Cow, Tamarack Tap Room and Blue Heron Grill are among several Twin Cities restaurants that have already signed on with Towken. "We signed up for Towken because it provides an easy way for people to discover our restaurant," LoLo co-owner Joe Ehlenz said. "We get better exposure to local customers while promoting our existing specials." Visit Towken's website for more information. Towken will be available on iTunes and Google Play store starting 8/14/17. CONTACT: Amanda Richie

CONTACT: Amanda Richie
amanda@towken.com
SOURCE Towken

