[August 01, 2017]

New York Educators Can Receive PD Credit Through Online Professional Learning

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoonuit, a leading provider of analytics and professional development solutions, announces new approval through the New York State Education Department. Educators in the state of New York now have an opportunity to leverage online learning resources to fulfill CTLE requirements through relevant on-demand learning. Hoonuit, formerly Atomic Learning, has been approved as a Continuing Teacher and Leader Education (CTLE) Sponsor through the New York State Education Department.

Education professionals in districts that have a subscription to Hoonuit can earn professional development credits for learning modules they view from the vast library of professional learning. Hoonuit offers an abundant selection of courses focused on improving teaching and learning, educational leadership, and technology training. The PD solution was recently named an ISTE 2017 Best of Show Award Winner from Tech & Learning, and is a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award Finalst. Recent additions to the offering include:

In addition to the NYSED CTLE sponsor approval, Hoonuit is also an approved provider by the Texas State Board of Education enabling staff in districts that have a subscription to earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits in the state of Texas.

Interested in bringing Hoonuit to your district? Visit: hoonuit.com/free-quote.

About Hoonuit

Hoonuit empowers educators to make better decisions, optimize their institutions, and transform teaching and learning. Through intuitive analytics solutions and personalized professional development, Hoonuit fuels student, educator and community education success by enabling education institutions to leverage technology in creating an optimal environment for positive learning outcomes. To learn more, visit: http://www.hoonuit.com/ or follow us on Twitter.

