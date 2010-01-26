[August 01, 2017] New Surgery Updating App EASE, Featured in the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EASE Applications, has developed a one-of-a-kind mobile messaging application shown to reduce anxiety in 98% of families during a hospital experience. Available in both the Google Play and iTunes App Store, the app allows hospital clinicians to send real-time updates to family members throughout their medical care at a hospital. The HIPAA compliant medical messaging app sends secure text, photo and video updates using 256-bit encryption. Messages disappear after 60 seconds of viewing. The application is provided free of charge by the medical provider to both family and friends. The application is currently being used by twenty two hospitals across the United States. The app enables healthcare providers to send customized updates from the operating room, NICU, ICU and medical floor. In app surveying also allows the hospital to measure satisfaction in real-time. "By removing the vail and providing transprency, you are removing doubt from families," said Cary D'ortona, Chief Operating Officer at Arnold Palmer Medical Center. Based on a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst usage of the application proved to increase patient satisfaction in HCHAPS scores. Over 3,000 responses were analyzed in a recent Press Ganey Survey study performed at Orlando Health. The scores for those families surveyed using EASE increased from 2.3% to 13%, with an average increase of 6% for the nine questions. Additional insight provided from over 4,000 in app surveys, showed the availability of EASE would influence the the choice of hospital for 81% of users. "In my 25 years of practice I have never seen the likes of this. This app takes patient satisfaction to a new level. If you are in healthcare management and are interested in quality, transparency and good patient experience, EASE is truly transformative," said William DeCampli, MD, PhD, Chief of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at Arnold Palmer Medical Center. For more information about EASE and real-time surgery updates visit EASEApplications.com.

