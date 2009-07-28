[August 01, 2017] New blog "The Efficient Startup" targets entrepreneurs building profitable businesses

VANCOUVER, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Routific, a smart logistics platform helping hundreds of delivery businesses reduce their cost-per-delivery and achieve profitability, is launching a new blog about building healthy and sustainable businesses. The blog comes at a time when venture capitalists are looking to invest in businesses on the road to profitability and as debate rages on about whether startups should care about profitability at all. "This genesis of this blog started with good old fashion journaling. I wanted to document our startup's journey on the road to profitability," said Marc Kuo, co-author of the blog and Founder and CEO of Routific. "We have talked to hundreds of other companies going through the same challenges and realized that the entire global community of early-stage startup founders could benefit from hearing about these shared experiences."

The Efficient Startup was inspired by the tenets of organization health, as written about by Patrick Lencioni in his book The Advantage. It juxtaposes The Lean Startup movement, a popular methodology for developing businesses and products. "The Lean Startup is probably the most-cited and oft-practised methodology for startups around the globe," writes Kuo in his inaugural blog. "Yet it completely ignores the most important ingredient for execution: your team. You can build-measure-run experiments all day long, but what if you could do them 10x faster?" The Efficient Startup is a series of articles dedicated to building a culture of efficiency – which means having every member of your team live by the philosophy of efficiency in every little thing that they do. The first posts will focus on building a healthy company culture followed by how startups can be efficient with daily operations, such as running efficient meetings. Other stories will cover efficient engineering practices, approaches to fundraising, and sales and growth strategies. Named one of Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas", Routific is helping hundreds of businesses in 908 cities around the world – including Fortune 100 companies – streamline operations, increase efficiencies, and slash fuel spending by up to 40%. Routific investors include Techstars Chicago, Pallasite Ventures, Firestarter Fund, and Axiom Zen. SOURCE Routific

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]