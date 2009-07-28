[August 01, 2017] New "Diabetic-Friendly" Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mix in Lemon, Peach & Raspberry

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) ("Company"), today offered consumers a preview of new Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea - three great-tasting iced tea mixes "fortified" with added, clinically proven and natural ingredients, that may help maintain healthy blood sugar, triglycerides, cholesterol and digestive health. Consumers will soon enjoy Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea in the three most popular flavored iced tea mixes sold in America - lemon, peach and raspberry. Informative new labeling will educate consumers regarding the potential health benefits of Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea and particularly, will highlight its important "diabetic-friendly" attributes; "no-sugar-added" and "good source of fiber." Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mix is the first iced tea beverage in America formulated to provide a delicious and functional iced tea for the "diabetic-friendly" consumer product category. The descriptor "Fortified" will clearly differentiate Glucose Health® functional iced tea, among regular iced teas on retailer shelves, whether RTD (ready-to-drink) or powdered mixes. Consumers can preview the new Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mixes at www.tryglucosehealth.com and sign-up for announcements and special offers at www.glucosehealth.com/special-offers. Glucose Health, Inc. CEO, Murray Fleming, stated: Original Glucose Health® Blueberry Tea Mix continues to be popular at Walmart. New Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mix in Lemon, Peach & Raspberry flavors, will be similarly embraced by the nation's largest retailers, because these products offer their valued customers, an unbeatable combination of product efficacy and value:

Clinically-Proven: Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mix will be blended with Fibersol®-2, a unique 100% soluble fiber which, 15+ years of clinical studies1 published in peer-reviewed scientific journals indicates, is associated with beneficial impacts on blood sugar, triglycerides, cholesterol and digestive health. Natural Ingredients: Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mix will be blended with botanicals - the plant-based extracts considered by many persons interested in alternative medicine to be holistic remedies for pre-diabetes and healthy blood sugar. Price: Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mix will offer superior pricing compared to any category product now on retailer shelves - $12 for a 60-day supply - just 20 cents per serving! Drive-to-Retail: The proven ability of the Glucose Health® brand to engage consumers via national TV advertising & social media marketing.



1For citations see www.glucosehealth.com/glucose-health-formula. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005218/en/

