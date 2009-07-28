|
|[August 01, 2017]
|
New "Diabetic-Friendly" Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mix in Lemon, Peach & Raspberry
Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) ("Company"), today offered consumers a
preview of new Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea - three
great-tasting iced tea mixes "fortified" with added, clinically proven
and natural ingredients, that may help maintain healthy blood sugar,
triglycerides, cholesterol and digestive health.
Consumers will soon enjoy Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea in the
three most popular flavored iced tea mixes sold in America - lemon,
peach and raspberry. Informative new labeling will educate consumers
regarding the potential health benefits of Glucose Health® "Fortified"
Iced Tea and particularly, will highlight its important
"diabetic-friendly" attributes; "no-sugar-added" and "good source of
fiber."
Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mix is the first iced tea beverage
in America formulated to provide a delicious and functional iced
tea for the "diabetic-friendly" consumer product category. The
descriptor "Fortified" will clearly differentiate Glucose Health® functional
iced tea, among regular iced teas on retailer shelves, whether RTD
(ready-to-drink) or powdered mixes.
Consumers can preview the new Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mixes
at www.tryglucosehealth.com
and sign-up for announcements and special offers at www.glucosehealth.com/special-offers.
Glucose Health, Inc. CEO, Murray Fleming, stated:
Original Glucose Health® Blueberry Tea Mix continues to be popular at
Walmart. New Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mix in Lemon, Peach &
Raspberry flavors, will be similarly embraced by the nation's largest
retailers, because these products offer their valued customers, an
unbeatable combination of product efficacy and value:
-
Clinically-Proven: Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mix will be
blended with Fibersol®-2, a unique 100% soluble fiber which, 15+ years
of clinical studies1 published in peer-reviewed scientific
journals indicates, is associated with beneficial impacts on blood
sugar, triglycerides, cholesterol and digestive health.
-
Natural Ingredients: Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mix will be
blended with botanicals - the plant-based extracts considered by many
persons interested in alternative medicine to be holistic remedies for
pre-diabetes and healthy blood sugar.
-
Price: Glucose Health® "Fortified" Iced Tea Mix will offer superior
pricing compared to any category product now on retailer
shelves - $12 for a 60-day supply - just 20 cents per serving!
-
Drive-to-Retail: The proven ability of the Glucose Health® brand to
engage consumers via national TV advertising & social media marketing.
1For citations see www.glucosehealth.com/glucose-health-formula.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005218/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]