[July 31, 2017] New "Career Ready" Program to Aid Military Job Seekers

DeVryWORKS, the workforce solutions group within DeVry University, is introducing Career Ready, an interactive program to help veterans learn the tools and skill sets that can assist in seeking new employment, advancing within their current career, or simply aiding in their professional development. Career Ready is part of DeVry University's commitment to support its veterans and military partners through customized learning solutions. Offered online, the 16-week interactive course is facilitated by DeVry University career services professionals, who conduct live lectures on such topics as: Define your personal brand

Resume essentials and the federal resume process

Ace the Interview

Uncovering the Hidden Job Market

Develop your LinkedIn (News - Alert) profile

Prepare for netwrking, among others As part of the Career Ready program, each participant is assigned a career services advisor who provides personalized job leads and coaching, either in person or via web-based tools. Each week alternates between the live lecture series and career coaching, providing eight weeks of instructor-led material and eight weeks of customized advising. "The job search process can be intimidating, whether you're seeking your first opportunity or a seasoned professional pursuing a new path," said Joe Mozden, vice president, DeVryWORKS. "DeVryWORKS is working to assist veterans, and military and government personnel with the career development skills and career advising to get them started whether in government or the private sector."

The Career Ready program is available in the U.S. and Puerto Rico to government and vocational rehabilitation organizations. For more information, contact 866.606.8349 or visit the DeVryWORKS website. About DeVryWORKS DeVryWORKS consults with today's leading companies to build custom talent solutions capable of solving real business challenges. This comprehensive service offers strategic guidance and support to help companies execute around talent acquisition, talent development and skills-gap training. DeVry University has decades of experience working in close collaboration with leading companies to ensure students acquire in-demand skills needed in the employees of tomorrow. DeVryWORKS builds on that heritage with tailored partnerships including custom curriculum to target specific education and training needs, on-site class offerings, and qualified candidates emerging from DeVry University with the qualifications sought by growing companies. To learn more about DeVryWORKS strategic solutions to talent business challenges, go to www.DeVryWORKS.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005788/en/

