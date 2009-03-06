|
|[July 31, 2017]
|
New "Career Ready" Program to Aid Military Job Seekers
DeVryWORKS,
the workforce solutions group within DeVry University, is introducing Career
Ready, an interactive program to help veterans learn the tools and
skill sets that can assist in seeking new employment, advancing within
their current career, or simply aiding in their professional
development. Career Ready is part of DeVry University's commitment to
support its veterans and military partners through customized learning
solutions.
Offered online, the 16-week interactive course is facilitated by DeVry
University career services professionals, who conduct live lectures on
such topics as:
-
Define your personal brand
-
Resume essentials and the federal resume process
-
Ace the Interview
-
Uncovering the Hidden Job Market
-
Develop your LinkedIn (News - Alert) profile
-
Prepare for netwrking, among others
As part of the Career Ready program, each participant is assigned a
career services advisor who provides personalized job leads and
coaching, either in person or via web-based tools. Each week alternates
between the live lecture series and career coaching, providing eight
weeks of instructor-led material and eight weeks of customized advising.
"The job search process can be intimidating, whether you're seeking your
first opportunity or a seasoned professional pursuing a new path," said
Joe Mozden, vice president, DeVryWORKS. "DeVryWORKS is working to assist
veterans, and military and government personnel with the career
development skills and career advising to get them started whether in
government or the private sector."
The Career Ready program is available in the U.S. and Puerto Rico to
government and vocational rehabilitation organizations.
For more information, contact 866.606.8349 or visit the DeVryWORKS website.
About DeVryWORKS
DeVryWORKS consults with today's leading companies to build custom
talent solutions capable of solving real business challenges. This
comprehensive service offers strategic guidance and support to help
companies execute around talent acquisition, talent development and
skills-gap training.
DeVry University has decades of experience working in close
collaboration with leading companies to ensure students acquire
in-demand skills needed in the employees of tomorrow. DeVryWORKS builds
on that heritage with tailored partnerships including custom curriculum
to target specific education and training needs, on-site class
offerings, and qualified candidates emerging from DeVry University with
the qualifications sought by growing companies. To learn more about
DeVryWORKS strategic solutions to talent business challenges, go to www.DeVryWORKS.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005788/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]