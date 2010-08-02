|
|[July 31, 2017]
|
New Aixplorer® Ultimate from SuperSonic Imagine
SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specialising
in ultrasound medical imaging, is excited to introduce the newest
version of its premium ultrasound system, Aixplorer®
Ultimate, the result of French research and innovation using SuperSonic
Imagine's exclusive UltraFast™ technology. UltraFast, which offers
acquisition rates 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems,
has opened up the possibility of new imaging modalities that are now
used daily by physicians.
"Since 2009, SuperSonic Imagine has been at the forefront of medical
imaging with the Aixplorer ultrasound system and its revolutionary,
software-only architecture. Our company has always been at the cutting
edge of innovation, continuously developing improved imaging modalities
and offering better care and treatment for patients," said SuperSonic
Imagine CEO Michèle Lesieur.
The Aixplorer Ultimate incorporates new architecture boasting 4.5 times
more computing power than previous Aixplorer models. It also has a new
streamlined look and intuitive user interface. Ease of use has been
improved dramatically, especially for extended periods of work. Ultimate
also incorporates the very latest UltraFast innovation - Needle PL.U.S -
enabling simultaneous visualisation of anatomical structures, biopsy
needles and their trajectory with a high level of precision. This new
feature sits alongside other modalities introduced over the past 8 years
by SSI: ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™), used to view and measure the
stiffness of tissue in real time using color mapping; UltraFast Doppler,
which combines Pulsed Doppler and Color Doppler in a single sweep; Angio
PL.U.S, offering unrivalled resolution for imaging microvascularisation
in lesions; and TriVu (B mode + SWE + Color+), a new triplex modality
combining three types of diagnostic information into a single
examination. These innovations provide fast and reliable access to
diagnostic information, an essential resource for the diagnosis and
assessment of major diseases such as chronic liver disease and breast
and prostate cancers.
Jacques Souquet, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at SuperSonic
Imagine, said, "Aixplorer Ultimate is the result of 8 years of research
and development. This is a much more reliable, faster and innovative
ultrasound system, designed to meet new imaging needs when screening,
diagnosing and monitoring major diseases. Discussed in more than 400
publications, the SWE technology employed in this system has
demonstrated its clinical advantages associated with the detection and
characterisation of many different diseass across a broad spectrum of
applications."
In the breast, Aixplorer Ultimate helps to improve the identification
of malignant or benign lesions and to reduce the number of negative
biopsies.
The advantages of SWE in the diagnosis of mammary lesions have been
demonstrated in more than 100 publications, including an international
study involving more than 1,600 patients1-2. When this
technology is combined with conventional ultrasound, diagnoses can be
more accurate, significantly reducing the number of false positives,
and thus the number of unnecessary biopsies.
In the liver, Aixplorer Ultimate can assess levels of fibrosis and
NASH without a biopsy.
SWE makes it possible to quantify liver stiffness in a non-invasive
manner. Liver stiffness is a key parameter when diagnosing,
assessing and monitoring liver fibrosis. That is why more than 100
international articles agree in demonstrating the reliability and
effectiveness of this technology in this particular field.
In the prostate, Aixplorer Ultimate provides effective guidance for
biopsies.
Clinical studies show that SWE considerably increases biopsy efficiency.
Its colour mapping helps doctors target sampling and keep the number of
samples to a minimum.
SWE is also frequently used in musculoskeletal imaging to view muscles,
tendons, ligaments and joints, for the purposes of tendinopathy
diagnosis and monitoring. Aixplorer, with its UltraFast technology, is
also every effective in vascular and pediatric examinations.
With Aixplorer Ultimate, the most advanced version of its ultrasound
platform, SuperSonic Imagine has found a way to address the clinical
challenges of a wide range of clinical needs among radiologists and
patients.
1 ShearWave Elastography for breast masses is highly
reproducible. Cosgrove DO et al. European Radiology 2011 Dec 31
2
Shear-wave Elastography Improves the Specificity of Breast US: The BE1
Multinational Study of 939 Masses Radiology (2012 Feb;262(2):435-449) by
Wendie A. Berg, MD, PhD, et al. Radiology.
2012 Feb;262(2):435-49. doi: 10.1148/radiol.11110640. Eur
Radiol. 2012 May; 22(5): 1023-1032.
About SuperSonic Imagine
Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic
Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company
designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system,
Aixplorer®, with an UltraFast™ platform that can acquire images 200
times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to
providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the
foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of
ultrasound imaging: ShearWave™ Elastography (SWETM), UltraFast™ Doppler,
Angio PL.U.S - Planewave UltraSensitiveTM Imaging and more recently
TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze
the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and
non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in
diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of
today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value
of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of
diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave
Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results
simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest
innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging
through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution
while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging.
SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the
commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine
is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI.
For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.
