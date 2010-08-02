|
|[July 31, 2017]
|
New App for Shopify Merchants Offers Free ID Theft, Fraud Prevention Resources
Austin-based data and analytics company XOR
Data Exchange has released a new application of its popular
Compromised Identity Exchange platform to help Shopify store owners
protect customers from identity theft and fraud. The free application
called Lumen
by XOR allows Shopify merchants to automatically begin identifying
attempts at account takeover simply by installing the app on their
storefronts.
Lumen provides risk insights for each customer in order to help deter
fraudulent purchases using stolen login credentials. When an order is
received, Lumen provides information to the merchant indicating the risk
that the customer's login credentials may have been compromised by one
or more data breaches so the merchant can take measures to confirm the
identity of the customer before processing an order.
Online
card not present (CNP) fraud has grown rapidly following the
implementation of EMV card chips in the U.S., and more than 2
billion consumer records were made available for sale on the Dark Web
in 2016 alone. Although many fraud and chargeback service providers are
effective in catching spending anomalies or suspicious behavior
associated with an individual consumer or a single payment source, it is
very difficult to detect fraudulent activity before the damage is done.
Evaluating account takeover risk before a purchase is fulfilled allows
retailers to identify fraud earlier, before losses are incurred by the
customer or merchant.
"Recent studies show that 75 percent of consumers are using the same or
similar username and password combinations across multiple websites,"
said Mike Cook, founder and CEO of XOR. "If one company has a data
breach and those credentials are compromised, fraudsters can easily gain
access to bank accounts or digital storefronts where credit card or
payment information has been saved.
"Shopify's software represents 400,000 online stores and $34 billion in
sales. Just by installing Lumen, shop owners could begin preventing
millions of attempts at fraud each year and help customers break the bad
habit of recycling passwords across the Web."
In a 2016 interview regarding the platform, Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity
Theft Resource Center, commented, "Passwords are often the first
protective measure from identity theft, and it's important to make sure
the doors to each account cannot be opened by the same key. When every
stakeholder is working to ensure the privacy and security of personal
information, one can hope to see a measurable impact on reducing
identity theft and fraud losses. The ITRC recognizes companies like XOR
for helping these stakeholders fulfill their end of the bargain."
Shopify store owners interested in adding Lumen's insights into their
workflow can do so by installing the application at https://apps.shopify.com/lumen-by-xor
or by visiting the Shopify App store and searching for "Lumen by XOR."
Installation is simple and allows shop owners to immediately begin
evaluating customer transactions to spot identity theft. Online
retailers not using Shopify can also take advantage of the same insights
by requesting a free API Key for the Compromised
Identity Exchange Basic platform.
About XOR Data Exchange:
XOR Data Exchange deploys permission-based data exchanges to solve fraud
and credit risk weaknesses currently plaguing consumers and small
businesses across industries, while helping companies retain ownership
and control of their data. Through patented platforms and leading
security standards, XOR helps reduce risk and costs for the nation's
largest credit issuers, and protect the personal information of
consumers and businesses around the world. For more information, visit https://www.xor.exchange.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005715/en/
