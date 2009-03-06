[July 28, 2017] New England Biolabs® and TTP plc collaborate to provide services for molecular diagnostics

CAMBRIDGE, England and IPSWICH, Mass., July 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TTP plc, a leading technology and product development company, and New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB®), an industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications, today announce that they have established a non-exclusive partnership to offer services to molecular diagnostic technology developers. The new offering will include comprehensive product development services that span instrumentation, consumables and reagents. The partnership is focused on supporting customers in the molecular diagnostic and wider life science space to rapidly transition ideas into commercially successful products. The services will couple NEB's catalog of reagents and expertise in enzyme development and manufacturing with TTP's Desktop Biology™ product development and physical engineering know-how, to provide capabilities that allow the delivery of more complete solutions, spanning from consumables and instrumentation through to reagents. Dr. Giles Sanders, Consultant at TTP, explained: "With over 40 years of molecular biology expertise and the industry's largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research, NEB is the ideal partner for our molecular diagnostics services. NEB reagents are mainstays of the modern molecular biology laboratory and are already essential components of many of today's diagnostic platform technologies. At TTP, we understand the fundamental steps required to convert lab-based biological processes to a functional low-cost disposable and instrument, and together we now able to fast track more complete product development solutions." Dr. Breton Hornblower, Product Marketing Manager at NEB, said: "We were impressed by TTP's Desktop Biology offering and saw an opportunity to craft a more seamless experience for copanies looking to accelerate development of their chemistry and assays toward commercialization of a product in the diagnostics field. NEB was already committed to developing novel enzyme specificities for incorporation into new clinical and molecular testing platforms. Our customers will now be able to access these reagents as part of these services, along with those of TTP." NEB holds ISO13485 and ISO9001 Quality Management Systems certifications and is actively increasing capacity to manufacture enzymes and other reagents according to good manufacturing practices (GMP) for us in the human therapeutic and molecular diagnostic markets. TTP will be exhibiting at the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, booth #1658 in California, July 30th-August 3rd 2017. Come and meet representatives from TTP and NEB to find out how our services can help you.

To find out more please visit www.ttp.com/desktopbiology. To learn more about custom solutions available from NEB, visit www.neb.com/neb-solutions. About TTP www.ttp.com

The TTP team includes over 350 scientists, engineers, and business innovators, with in-depth industry expertise, work closely with their clients to turn great ideas into reality. Since its foundation, the engineers and scientists inside TTP have played a pioneering role in a broad spectrum of sectors including drug discovery and pharmaceutical automation, bioprocess automation, laboratory instrumentation, wireless communications, digital printing, electric vehicles, digital radio, food and beverage, drug delivery, diagnostics, micro-devices and sensing, and consumer products. www.ttp.com About NEB www.neb.com

Established in the mid 1970's, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR and qPCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development. New England Biolabs is privately company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and subsidiaries located in Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-england-biolabs-and-ttp-plc-collaborate-to-provide-services-for-molecular-diagnostics-300496140.html SOURCE New England Biolabs

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]