New CDISC Standard Empowers Smarter Research for Diabetic Kidney Disease
The Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) is pleased to
announce the availability of a new Therapeutic Area Standard for
Diabetic Kidney Disease in the form of a User Guide for data managers,
statisticians, programmers and study managers, which is freely available
on the CDISC
website. Therapeutic Area User Guides provide research professionals
with guidance on how to represent patient data in clinical research
to improve quality, efficiency and cost effectiveness, enabling smarter
research to unlock cures.
As of 2014, an estimated 422 million people around the world were
afflicted with diabetes. Among them, approximately 25 percent will also
suffer from related diabetic kidney disease. Diabetic kidney disease is
the most common cause of end-stage renal disease (i.e., kidney disease
severe enough to require treatment with dialysis or transplantation) and
is increasing in prevalence, according to the National Institute of
Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) at the U.S. National
Institutes of Health.
"With an increasing number of therapies in development for diabetic
kidney disease this is an exciting time, which highlights the importance
of data standards which will facilitate the exchange of information and
bringing them into clinical practice," said Richard Haynes, Associate
Professor at the MRC Population Health Research Unit, University of
Oxford and co-chair of the Kidney Health Initiative's expert advisory
group, which contributed to the development of the guidelines.
"This data standards effort brought together academia, regulatory,
consortia, industry and non-profit organizations," said Rachael Zirkle,
data sciences and solutions transformation advisor at Eli Lilly and
Company. "Our focus was on delivering a much-needed guide that will help
drive diabetic kidney disease research forward."
This CDISC Therapeutic Area User Guide was developed with support from
the Kidney Health Initiative, a public-private partnership by the
American Society of Nephrology (ASN) and U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) and the Coalition For Accelerating Standards and
Therapies (CFAST)initiative, a partnership of CDISC and the Critical
Path Institute (C-Path), with participation from the U.S. NIH National
Cancer Institute Enterprise Vocabulary Services (NCI-EVS), FDA,
TransCelerate, the Japan Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency
(PMDA) and other stakeholders to accelerate clinical research and
medical product development by creating and maintaining data standards,
tools and methods for conducting research in therapeutic areas that are
important to public health.
CDISC standards have been adopted and used in more than 90 countries,
and are required for submissions to the U.S. FDA and Japan PMDA. To
date, Therapeutic Area standards have been developed for over 30 disease
areas.
About CDISC
CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global, non-profit organization that develops data
standards to foster smarter research and enable connections to
healthcare. CDISC standards allow data to speak the same
language, by providing common formats for data collection, data
sharing and data analyses to make the most of the valuable information
offered by patients participating in research studies around the globe,
enabling researchers to discover new treatments, find breakthroughs, and
unlock cures. CDISC standards are required for regulatory submissions to
the U.S. FDA and Japan PMDA, endorsed by the China CFDA, and requested
for use by the European Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI). The suite
of CDISC standards is freely available on the CDISC
website.
CDISC is funded through the generous support of over 400 member
organizations from pharmaceutical, biotech, clinical research
organizations, regulatory agencies, academia, and healthcare, as well as
through grants, authorized CDISC Education courses, events and
charitable contributions. To find out more about how to support CDISC
and get involved, please visit www.cdisc.org
and www.unlockcures.org.
About TransCelerate BioPharma Inc.
TransCelerate BioPharma Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to
improving the health of people around the world by accelerating and
simplifying the research and development (R&D) of innovative new
therapies. The organization's mission is to collaborate across the
global biopharmaceutical R&D community to identify, prioritize, design
and facilitate implementation of solutions designed to drive the
efficient, effective and high quality delivery of new medicines.
TransCelerate evolved from conversations at various forums for executive
R&D leadership to discuss current issues facing the industry, and
examine solutions for addressing agreed-upon common challenges. The
founding member companies are AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim,
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson &
Johnson, Pfizer, the Roche Group, and Sanofi. Additional members that
have joined since the inception of TransCelerate include Allergan, Inc.,
Amgen, Astellas Pharma Inc., EMD Serono, Inc. (a subsidiary of Merck
KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk, Shionogi &
Co., Ltd. and UCB.
Membership in TransCelerate is open to pharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies with Research & Development operations. Executive offices are
located in Conshohocken, PA. For more information, please visit http://www.transceleratebiopharmainc.com.
