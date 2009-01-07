[July 27, 2017] New Global Research: Ransomware attacks caused 22 percent of infected small and medium-sized organizations to cease business operations immediately

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™, the leading advanced malware prevention and remediation solution, released its "Second Annual State of Ransomware Report" today. The multi-country study surveyed 1,054 companies with no more than 1,000 employees across North America, France, U.K., Germany, Australia, and Singapore. The report, conducted by Osterman Research, explores ransomware attack frequency, impacts of attacks in SMB environments, costs of attacks, attitudes towards ransom payments, preparedness and more. Survey results found that more than one-third of businesses have experienced a ransomware attack in the last year. Twenty-two percent of these impacted businesses had to cease operations immediately. "Businesses of all sizes are increasingly at risk for ransomware attacks," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO, Malwarebytes. "However, the stakes of a single attack for a small business are far different from the stakes of a single attack for a large enterprise. Osterman's findings demonstrate that SMBs are suffering in the wake of attacks, to the point where they must cease business operations. To make matters worse, most of them lack the confidence in their ability to stop an attack, despite significant investments in defensive technologies. To be effective, the security community must thoroughly understand the battles that these companies are facing, so we can better protect them." "Second Annual State of Ransomware Report" top findings include: The impact of ransomware on SMBs can be devastating. For roughly one in six impacted organizations, a ransomware infection caused 25 or more hours of downtime, with some organizations reporting that it caused systems to be down for more than 100 hours. Further, among SMBs that experienced a ransomware attack, 22 percent reported that they had to cease business operations immediately, and 15 percent lost revenue.

Fifty-four percent of firms in the financial services industry are concerned or extremely concerned about ransomware. Meanwhile, only 26 percent of transportation entities are this concerned about ransomware. Current investments in technology might not be enough. Over one-third of SMBs claim to have been running anti-ransomware technologies, while about one-third of businesses surveyed still experienced a ransomware attack. "It's clear from these findings that there is widespread awareness of the threat of ransomware among businesses, but many are not yet confident in their ability to deal with it," said Adam Kujawa , Director of Malware Intelligence, Malwarebytes. "Companies of all sizes need to remain vigilant and continue to place a higher priority on protecting themselves against ransomware." To view the full global "Second Annual State of Ransomware Report" for more detailed findings and analysis, visit https://go.malwarebytes.com/OstermanRansomware2017_PRSocial.html.

