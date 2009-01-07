[July 27, 2017] New Media Announces Strong Second Quarter 2017 Results and Dividend of $0.35 per Common Share

New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media" or the "Company", NYSE: NEWM) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 25, 2017. Second Quarter 2017 Financial Summary New Media declares a cash dividend of $0.35 per common share

Total revenues of $322.9 million were up 2.6% to prior year on a reported basis, and down 5.4% to the prior year on an organic same store basis

Digital revenue increased to $34.8 million, or up 9.0% to prior year on a reported basis

As Adjusted Expenses of $279.6 million were up 1.8% to prior year, and Organic Same Store Expenses were down 6.3% to prior year*

Net loss of $21.7 million, negatively impacted by approximately $36.6 million of non-cash charges, primarily $27.4 million of intangible impairments and $8.0 million of book tax expense. Excluding these items, the Company's result was $14.9 million of Net income.

As Adjusted EBITDA of $43.3 million*, up 8.0% to prior year

Free Cash Flow of $33.7 million*, up 15.8% to prior year Second Quarter 2017 & Subsequent Business Highlights Closed the acquisition of Calkins Media on June 30, 2017 for $17.5 million, within our stated acquisition range of 3.5x-4.5x seller's LTM As Adjusted EBITDA

Closed the sale of the Medford, Oregon Mail Tribune for $15.0 million on June 2, 2017 for above 7x LTM As Adjusted EBITDA

for $15.0 million on June 2, 2017 for above 7x LTM As Adjusted EBITDA Completed repurchases of 391,120 shares at a weighted average execution price of $12.77 per share pursuant to previously announced share repurchase program

Liquidity, consisting of cash on the balance sheet and undrawn revolver, of $194.3 million

Closed on an amendment to our term loan extending the maturity date to July 14, 2022, increasing the outstanding term loan by $20 million, and increasing the accordion to $80 million

Rebranded Propel Business Services to UpCurve and Propel Marketing to ThriveHive

UpCurve, our SMB solutions provider, had revenue of $17.3 million, a 44.4% increase as compared to prior year?. LTM revenue for this business is now $63.1 million.



Summary of Second Quarter 2017 Results ($ in million, except per share) GAAP Reporting Revenues $ 322.9 Operating (loss) $ (6.5) Net (loss) $ (21.7) Non-GAAP Reporting* As Adjusted EBITDA $ 43.3 Free Cash Flow $ 33.7

*For definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP Reporting measures, please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Note and reconciliations below. ? Comparison to prior year reported Propel Marketing revenue. Michael E. Reed, New Media President and Chief Executive Offer, commented, "We were pleased with the direction of our second quarter operating results. We saw an improvement in the trends for most of the important segments of our business. Our organic same store revenue trend decline improved to (5.4)% after being (6.2)% the previous two quarters. Further, as we forecasted on our first quarter earnings call, As Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow both showed growth over the prior year, reversing the declines we have seen the past few quarters. We feel very good about the initiatives we have in place across the Company and that they will positively impact future revenue, costs, and cash flow. "Our small and medium business solutions platform was rebranded to UpCurve this quarter, better reflecting the goal we have for our products and services to help SMBs grow. UpCurve continues to show strong growth in terms of both revenues and customers. Based on our internal forecasts for the third quarter, UpCurve is now close to $90 million a year in revenue run rate, and we believe it will be a rapidly growing cash flow contributor as we continue to scale." Mr. Reed went on to say, "We were pleased to get a few deals done in the second quarter and subsequent, closing on the sale of the Medford, Oregon Mail Tribune for $15 million at a very attractive multiple, and acquiring the local media business in Pennsylvania from the Calkins family for $17.5 million. Even more importantly, we feel very good about our pipeline for acquisitions for the back half of 2017. "We have also had some other positive developments since our last report including a $100 million share repurchase program that we instituted. We bought back over 390,000 shares during the quarter at a weighted average price of $12.77 per share. We also recently completed an amendment to our existing credit facility, extending the tenor of the term loan by two years to July 2022, increasing the size of the term loan by $20 million, and increasing our accordion to $80 million. Finally, this week the board authorized a second quarter dividend of $0.35 per share. "Our optimism for the second half of the year and beyond is beginning to be validated by the progress in our performance that we saw during the second quarter. With available liquidity of $194.3 million at the end of the second quarter, we believe we are well positioned to deliver attractive future returns for shareholders." Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results New Media recorded total revenues of $322.9 million for the quarter, up 2.6% to prior year and a decrease of 5.4% on an organic same store basis. Traditional Print Advertising decreased 12.3% on an organic same store basis, an improvement from the first quarter trend, but still reflecting the challenged environment for print advertising. Digital revenue closed at $34.8 million, an increase of 9.0% to prior year. UpCurve generated $17.3 million in revenue, an increase of 44.4% to the prior year and now comprises 52.2% of total digital revenue. Circulation revenue, one of our larger and more stable revenue categories, was flat on an organic same store basis. Commercial Print, Distribution, and Events revenue increased 1.0% to the prior year on an organic same store basis. New Media continues to be committed to finding ways to operate more efficiently and reduce our expenses to preserve cash flows. In the second quarter, Organic Same Store Expenses decreased 6.3% to the prior year, which was more than enough to offset the decline in organic same store revenues, thus driving the increase in As Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Operating loss was $6.5 million and Net loss was $21.7 million, both of which were negatively impacted by approximately $36.6 million of non-cash charges, primarily $27.4 million of intangible impairments and $8.0 million of book tax expense. Excluding these items, the Company's result was $14.9 million in Net income. The impairment is calculated at the level of each of our four reporting units, where two units have impairment and in total there is more than $175 million excess of fair value over book value. As Adjusted EBITDA was $43.3 million, which is up 8.0% to prior year and Free Cash Flow was $33.7 million, which is up 15.8% to prior year. Second Quarter 2017 Dividend New Media's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2017 cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2017. The declaration and payment of any dividends are at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors, which may decide to change the Company's dividend policy at any time. Additional Information For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of New Media's website, www.newmediainv.com and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which will be available on the Company's website. Nothing on our website is included or incorporated by reference herein. Earnings Conference Call New Media's management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Media's website, www.newmediainv.com. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Media Second Quarter Earnings Call." A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newmediainv.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available approximately three hours following the call's completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 10, 2017 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code "73796611." About New Media Investment Group Inc. New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier marketing and technology solutions for our small and medium businesses partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by our 125 daily publications. As of June 25, 2017, the Company operates in over 555 markets across 36 states. New Media's portfolio of products, as of June 25, 2017, include over 630 community publications and over 550 websites, serve more than 225,000 business advertising accounts, and reaches over 21 million people on a weekly basis. For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com. Same Store and Organic Same Store Revenues Same store results take into account material acquisitions and divestitures of the Company by adjusting prior year performance to include or exclude financial results as if the Company had owned or divested a business for the comparable period. The results of several acquisitions ("tuck-in acquisitions") were funded from the Company's available cash and are not considered material. Organic same store revenues are same store revenues adjusted to remove non-material acquisitions and non-material divestitures, and to adjust for Commercial Print revenues that are now intercompany. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company strongly urges stockholders and other interested persons not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. In addition, because As Adjusted and Organic Same Store Expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP measures, as presented in this press release, may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As Adjusted and Organic Same Store Expenses As Adjusted Expenses are calculated as reported revenue less As Adjusted EBITDA. Organic Same Store Expenses are calculated as As Adjusted Expenses adjusted to remove expenses related to non-material acquisitions and non-material divestitures. New Media's management believes this metric is a useful indicator of cost reduction performance, as it compares the level of expenses in the current period versus the prior period for the same assets. Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense (benefit), interest/financing expense, depreciation and amortization, and non-cash impairments. The Company defines As Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted EBITDA before transaction and project costs, merger and acquisition related costs, integration and reorganization costs, gain/loss on sale or disposal of assets, non-cash items such as non-cash compensation, and Adjusted EBITDA from non-wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as As Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, cash taxes, interest paid, and pension payments. Management's Use of Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to income from operations, net income (loss), cash flow from continuing operating activities or any other measure of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. New Media's management believes these non-GAAP measures, as defined above, are useful to investors for the following reasons: Evaluating performance and identifying trends in day-to-day performance because the items excluded have little or no significance on the Company's day-to-day operations; and

Providing assessments of controllable expenses that afford management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals as well as achieving optimal financial performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow as measures of our deployed revenue generating assets between periods on a consistent basis. We believe As Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow measure our financial performance and help identify operational factors that management can impact in the short term, mainly our operating cost structure and expenses. We exclude mergers and acquisition, transaction, and project related costs such as diligence activities and new financing related costs because they represent costs unrelated to the day-to-day operating performance of the business that management can impact in the short term. We consider the loss on early extinguishment of debt to be financing related costs associated with interest expense or amortization of financing fees, which by definition are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Such charges are incidental to, but not reflective of our day-to-day operating performance of the business that management can impact in the short term. Forward-Looking Statements Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our ability to execute on our operational strategy, expected revenue trends, including expectations for revenue growth, and our ability to continue to grow our dividend and deliver shareholder returns, pursuing and completing future acquisitions and strategic opportunities, the timing and availability of such opportunities, the ability to source and identify such opportunities and the benefits associated with such opportunities, growing our digital business and revenues including UpCurve, realizing revenue from our pipeline of commercial print contracts, diversifying our revenue streams away from traditional print media, our ability to lower expenses including by leveraging our scale, our ability to identify, implement, and realize expense savings and our ability to grow Free Cash Flow and our ability to repurchase shares pursuant to the announced share repurchase program. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, such as continued declines in traditional revenue categories, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, competition from other media companies, the possibility of insufficient interest in our digital business, technological developments in the media sector, an ability to source acquisition opportunities with an attractive risk-adjusted return profile, inadequate diligence of acquisition targets, and difficulties integrating and reducing expenses, including at our newly acquired businesses. These and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) June 25, 2017 December 25,

2016 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,327 $ 172,246 Restricted cash 3,406 3,406 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,652 and

$5,478 at June 25, 2017 and December 25, 2016, respectively 125,631 138,115 Inventory 17,218 18,167 Prepaid expenses 22,824 18,720 Other current assets 20,869 19,694 Total current assets 344,275 370,348 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $149,026

and $130,839 at June 25, 2017 and December 25, 2016, respectively 361,529 381,319 Goodwill 200,735 227,954 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $54,864 and $43,632

at June 25, 2017 and December 25, 2016, respectively 340,790 351,477 Other assets 5,991 4,932 Total assets $ 1,253,320 $ 1,336,030 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,387 $ 14,387 Accounts payable 25,492 19,105 Accrued expenses 70,483 84,389 Deferred revenue 78,658 77,987 Total current liabilities 179,020 195,868 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 338,498 338,860 Long-term liabilities, less current portion 13,640 12,597 Deferred income taxes 8,877 7,786 Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations 25,038 25,946 Total liabilities 565,073 581,057 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized at

June 25, 2017 and December 25, 2016; 53,350,746 and 53,543,226

issued at June 25, 2017 and December 25, 2016, respectively 527 531 Additional paid-in capital 719,957 742,543 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,921 ) (3,977 ) (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (27,272 ) 16,293 Treasury stock, at cost, 112,809 and 46,438 shares at June 25, 2017 and

December 25, 2016, respectively (1,044 ) (417 ) Total stockholders' equity 688,247 754,973 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,253,320 $ 1,336,030 NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (In thousands, except per share data) Three months

ended

June 25, 2017 Three months

ended

June 26, 2016 Six months

ended

June 25, 2017 Six months

ended

June 26, 2016 Revenues: Advertising $ 167,381 $ 174,153 $ 322,946 $ 337,791 Circulation 110,563 104,094 221,368 207,971 Commercial printing and other 44,929 36,583 86,083 69,172 Total revenues 322,873 314,830 630,397 614,934 Operating costs and expenses: Operating costs 177,020 172,557 354,811 347,010 Selling, general, and administrative 106,497 106,029 212,529 206,113 Depreciation and amortization 18,760 17,258 36,364 33,349 Integration and reorganization costs 2,237 1,409 4,607 2,335 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 6,485 - Goodwill and mastheads impairment 27,448 - 27,448 - (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets (2,634 ) 831 (2,546 ) 2,351 Operating (loss) income (6,455 ) 16,746 (9,301 ) 23,776 Interest expense 7,217 7,524 14,435 14,878 Other income (expense) 60 (90 ) 12 (254 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (13,732 ) 9,312 (23,748 ) 9,152 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,955 (71 ) 1,624 (5,198 ) Net (loss) income (21,687 ) 9,383 (25,372 ) 14,350 (Loss) income per share: Basic: Net (loss) income $ (0.41 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.32 Diluted: Net (loss) income $ (0.41 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.48 ) $ 0.32 Dividends declared per share $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.70 $ 0.66 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (21,659 ) $ 9,400 $ (25,316 ) $ 14,391 NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Six months

ended Six months

ended June 25, 2017 June 26, 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (25,372 ) $ 14,350 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash

provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,364 33,349 Non-cash compensation expense 1,595 1,237 Non-cash interest expense 1,392 1,392 Deferred income taxes 1,091 (5,527 ) (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets (2,546 ) 2,351 Non-cash charge to investments 250 - Impairment of long-lived assets 6,485 - Goodwill and mastheads impairment 27,448 - Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations (877 ) (973 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 15,519 20,494 Inventory 1,043 (1,166 ) Prepaid expenses (4,012 ) (3,087 ) Other assets (1,865 ) (2,763 ) Accounts payable 6,001 (1,164 ) Accrued expenses (13,619 ) (28,693 ) Deferred revenue (301 ) 268 Other long-term liabilities 1,043 756 Net cash provided by operating activities 49,639 30,824 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (4,824 ) (5,443 ) Proceeds from sale of publications and other assets 14,663 3,076 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (22,060 ) (82,819 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,221 ) (85,186 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments under term loans (11,754 ) (1,755 ) Payment of offering costs (431 ) - Purchase of treasury stock (627 ) (353 ) Repurchase of common stock (5,001 ) - Payment of dividends (37,524 ) (29,479 ) Net cash used in financing activities (55,337 ) (31,587 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (17,919 ) (85,949 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 172,246 146,638 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 154,327 $ 60,689 NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Same Store and Organic Same Store Revenues (In thousands) Three months

ended Three months

ended Six months

ended Six months

ended June 25, 2017 June 26, 2016 June 25, 2017 June 26, 2016 Total revenues from continuing operations $ 322,873 $ 314,830 $ 630,397 $ 614,934 Revenue adjustment for material acquisitions(1) - - - 773 Same Store Revenues 322,873 314,830 630,397 615,707 Tuck-in Acquisitions(2) (28,298 ) (3,415 ) (54,382 ) (4,100 ) Organic Same Store Revenues $ 294,575 $ 311,415 $ 576,015 $ 611,607 (1) Material acquisitions include Erie. (2) Tuck in acquisitions are adjusted to remove non-material acquisition and non-material divestitures, and to adjust for Commercial Print revenues the

now intercompany NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES As Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except share data) Three months

ended

June 25, 2017 Three months

ended

June 26, 2016 Six months

ended

June 25, 2017 Six months

ended

June 26, 2016 Net (loss) income $ (21,687 ) $ 9,383 $ (25,372 ) $ 14,350 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,955 (71 ) 1,624 (5,198 ) Interest expense 7,217 7,524 14,435 14,878 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 6,485 - Goodwill and mastheads impairment 27,448 - 27,448 - Depreciation and amortization 18,760 17,258 36,364 33,349 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 39,693 34,094 60,984 57,379 Non-cash compensation and other expense 3,980 3,750 6,922 7,113 Integration and reorganization costs 2,237 1,409 4,607 2,335 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets (2,634 ) 831 (2,546 ) 2,351 As Adjusted EBITDA 43,276 40,084 69,967 69,178 Interest Paid(1) (6,507 ) (6,696 ) (13,170 ) (13,469 ) Net capital expenditures (2,424 ) (2,855 ) (4,824 ) (5,443 ) Pension payments (455 ) (913 ) (877 ) (973 ) Cash taxes(2) (223 ) (549 ) (236 ) (1,604 ) Free Cash Flow 33,667 29,071 50,860 47,689 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 53,119,530 44,528,457 53,153,138 44,505,991 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 53,119,530 44,912,694 53,153,138 44,890,922 (1) Average interest paid during 2017 for the three and six month period, respectively. (2) Cash paid, net of refunds. NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES As Adjusted and Organic Same Store Expenses (In thousands) Three months

ended Three months

ended June 25, 2017 June 26, 2016 Net (loss) income (21,687 ) 9,383 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,955 (71 ) Interest expense 7,217 7,524 Impairment of long-lived assets - - Goodwill and mastheads impairment 27,448 - Depreciation and amortization 18,760 17,258 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 39,693 34,094 Non-cash compensation and other expense 3,980 3,750 Integration and reorganization costs 2,237 1,409 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets (2,634 ) 831 As Adjusted EBITDA 43,276 40,084 Reported Revenues 322,873 314,830 As Adjusted Expenses 279,597 274,746 Tuck-in Acquisitions(1) (25,030 ) (3,039 ) Organic Same Store Expenses $ 254,567 $ 271,707 (1) Tuck in acquisitions are adjusted to remove non-material acquisitions and non-material divestitures. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170727005490/en/

