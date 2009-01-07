|
|[July 27, 2017]
|
New Media Announces Strong Second Quarter 2017 Results and Dividend of $0.35 per Common Share
New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media" or the "Company", NYSE:
NEWM) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended
June 25, 2017.
Second Quarter 2017 Financial Summary
-
New Media declares a cash dividend of $0.35 per common share
-
Total revenues of $322.9 million were up 2.6% to prior year on a
reported basis, and down 5.4% to the prior year on an organic same
store basis
-
Digital revenue increased to $34.8 million, or up 9.0% to prior year
on a reported basis
-
As Adjusted Expenses of $279.6 million were up 1.8% to prior year, and
Organic Same Store Expenses were down 6.3% to prior year*
-
Net loss of $21.7 million, negatively impacted by approximately $36.6
million of non-cash charges, primarily $27.4 million of intangible
impairments and $8.0 million of book tax expense. Excluding these
items, the Company's result was $14.9 million of Net income.
-
As Adjusted EBITDA of $43.3 million*, up 8.0% to prior year
-
Free Cash Flow of $33.7 million*, up 15.8% to prior year
Second Quarter 2017 & Subsequent Business
Highlights
-
Closed the acquisition of Calkins Media on June 30, 2017 for $17.5
million, within our stated acquisition range of 3.5x-4.5x seller's LTM
As Adjusted EBITDA
-
Closed the sale of the Medford, Oregon Mail Tribune for $15.0
million on June 2, 2017 for above 7x LTM As Adjusted EBITDA
-
Completed repurchases of 391,120 shares at a weighted average
execution price of $12.77 per share pursuant to previously announced
share repurchase program
-
Liquidity, consisting of cash on the balance sheet and undrawn
revolver, of $194.3 million
-
Closed on an amendment to our term loan extending the maturity date to
July 14, 2022, increasing the outstanding term loan by $20 million,
and increasing the accordion to $80 million
-
Rebranded Propel Business Services to UpCurve and Propel Marketing to
ThriveHive
-
UpCurve, our SMB solutions provider, had revenue of $17.3 million, a
44.4% increase as compared to prior year?. LTM revenue for
this business is now $63.1 million.
|
|
|
Summary of Second Quarter 2017 Results
|
|
($ in million, except per share)
|
|
GAAP Reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
322.9
|
|
Operating (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(6.5)
|
|
Net (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(21.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Reporting*
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
43.3
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
$
|
33.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*For definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP Reporting measures,
please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Note and reconciliations
below.
? Comparison to prior year reported Propel Marketing revenue.
Michael E. Reed, New Media President and Chief Executive Offer,
commented, "We were pleased with the direction of our second quarter
operating results. We saw an improvement in the trends for most of the
important segments of our business. Our organic same store revenue trend
decline improved to (5.4)% after being (6.2)% the previous two quarters.
Further, as we forecasted on our first quarter earnings call, As
Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow both showed growth over the prior
year, reversing the declines we have seen the past few quarters. We feel
very good about the initiatives we have in place across the Company and
that they will positively impact future revenue, costs, and cash flow.
"Our small and medium business solutions platform was rebranded to
UpCurve this quarter, better reflecting the goal we have for our
products and services to help SMBs grow. UpCurve continues to show
strong growth in terms of both revenues and customers. Based on our
internal forecasts for the third quarter, UpCurve is now close to $90
million a year in revenue run rate, and we believe it will be a rapidly
growing cash flow contributor as we continue to scale."
Mr. Reed went on to say, "We were pleased to get a few deals done in the
second quarter and subsequent, closing on the sale of the Medford,
Oregon Mail Tribune for $15 million at a very attractive
multiple, and acquiring the local media business in Pennsylvania from
the Calkins family for $17.5 million. Even more importantly, we feel
very good about our pipeline for acquisitions for the back half of 2017.
"We have also had some other positive developments since our last report
including a $100 million share repurchase program that we instituted. We
bought back over 390,000 shares during the quarter at a weighted average
price of $12.77 per share. We also recently completed an amendment to
our existing credit facility, extending the tenor of the term loan by
two years to July 2022, increasing the size of the term loan by $20
million, and increasing our accordion to $80 million. Finally, this week
the board authorized a second quarter dividend of $0.35 per share.
"Our optimism for the second half of the year and beyond is beginning to
be validated by the progress in our performance that we saw during the
second quarter. With available liquidity of $194.3 million at the end of
the second quarter, we believe we are well positioned to deliver
attractive future returns for shareholders."
Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results
New Media recorded total revenues of $322.9 million for the quarter, up
2.6% to prior year and a decrease of 5.4% on an organic same store
basis. Traditional Print Advertising decreased 12.3% on an organic same
store basis, an improvement from the first quarter trend, but still
reflecting the challenged environment for print advertising.
Digital revenue closed at $34.8 million, an increase of 9.0% to prior
year. UpCurve generated $17.3 million in revenue, an increase of 44.4%
to the prior year and now comprises 52.2% of total digital revenue.
Circulation revenue, one of our larger and more stable revenue
categories, was flat on an organic same store basis. Commercial Print,
Distribution, and Events revenue increased 1.0% to the prior year on an
organic same store basis.
New Media continues to be committed to finding ways to operate more
efficiently and reduce our expenses to preserve cash flows. In the
second quarter, Organic Same Store Expenses decreased 6.3% to the prior
year, which was more than enough to offset the decline in organic same
store revenues, thus driving the increase in As Adjusted EBITDA and Free
Cash Flow.
Operating loss was $6.5 million and Net loss was $21.7 million, both of
which were negatively impacted by approximately $36.6 million of
non-cash charges, primarily $27.4 million of intangible impairments and
$8.0 million of book tax expense. Excluding these items, the Company's
result was $14.9 million in Net income. The impairment is calculated at
the level of each of our four reporting units, where two units have
impairment and in total there is more than $175 million excess of fair
value over book value.
As Adjusted EBITDA was $43.3 million, which is up 8.0% to prior year and
Free Cash Flow was $33.7 million, which is up 15.8% to prior year.
Second Quarter 2017 Dividend
New Media's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2017 cash
dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on
August 17, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on
August 9, 2017.
The declaration and payment of any dividends are at the sole discretion
of the Board of Directors, which may decide to change the Company's
dividend policy at any time.
Additional Information
For additional information that management believes to be useful for
investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor
Relations section of New Media's website, www.newmediainv.com
and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which will be
available on the Company's website. Nothing on our website is included
or incorporated by reference herein.
Earnings Conference Call
New Media's management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27,
2017 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be
posted to the Investor Relations section of New Media's website, www.newmediainv.com.
All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The
conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-855-319-1124 (from within
the U.S.) or 1-703-563-6359 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior
to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Media Second
Quarter Earnings Call."
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the
public on a listen-only basis at www.newmediainv.com.
Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and
download any necessary software required to listen to the internet
broadcast.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available
approximately three hours following the call's completion through 11:59
P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 10, 2017 by dialing 1-855-859-2056
(from within the U.S.) or 1-404-537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.);
please reference access code "73796611."
About New Media Investment Group Inc.
New Media supports small to mid-size communities by providing
locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier
marketing and technology solutions for our small and medium businesses
partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based
print and online media in the United States as measured by our 125 daily
publications. As of June 25, 2017, the Company operates in over
555 markets across 36 states. New Media's portfolio of products,
as of June 25, 2017, include over 630 community publications and over
550 websites, serve more than 225,000 business advertising accounts, and
reaches over 21 million people on a weekly basis.
For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email
distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com.
Same Store and Organic Same Store Revenues
Same store results take into account material acquisitions and
divestitures of the Company by adjusting prior year performance to
include or exclude financial results as if the Company had owned or
divested a business for the comparable period. The results of several
acquisitions ("tuck-in acquisitions") were funded from the Company's
available cash and are not considered material. Organic same store
revenues are same store revenues adjusted to remove non-material
acquisitions and non-material divestitures, and to adjust for Commercial
Print revenues that are now intercompany.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company strongly urges stockholders and other interested persons not
to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. In
addition, because As Adjusted and Organic Same Store Expenses, Adjusted
EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are not measures of
financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying
calculations, these non-GAAP measures, as presented in this press
release, may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled
measures used by other companies.
As Adjusted and Organic Same Store Expenses
As Adjusted Expenses are calculated as reported revenue less As Adjusted
EBITDA. Organic Same Store Expenses are calculated as As Adjusted
Expenses adjusted to remove expenses related to non-material
acquisitions and non-material divestitures. New Media's management
believes this metric is a useful indicator of cost reduction
performance, as it compares the level of expenses in the current period
versus the prior period for the same assets.
Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free
Cash Flow
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing
operations before income tax expense (benefit), interest/financing
expense, depreciation and amortization, and non-cash impairments. The
Company defines As Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted EBITDA before transaction
and project costs, merger and acquisition related costs, integration and
reorganization costs, gain/loss on sale or disposal of assets, non-cash
items such as non-cash compensation, and Adjusted EBITDA from non-wholly
owned subsidiaries. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as As Adjusted
EBITDA less capital expenditures, cash taxes, interest paid, and pension
payments.
Management's Use of Adjusted EBITDA, As
Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow
Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are not measures
of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in
isolation or as alternatives to income from operations, net income
(loss), cash flow from continuing operating activities or any other
measure of performance or liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP. New
Media's management believes these non-GAAP measures, as defined above,
are useful to investors for the following reasons:
-
Evaluating performance and identifying trends in day-to-day
performance because the items excluded have little or no significance
on the Company's day-to-day operations; and
-
Providing assessments of controllable expenses that afford management
the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting
current financial goals as well as achieving optimal financial
performance.
We use Adjusted EBITDA, As Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow as
measures of our deployed revenue generating assets between periods on a
consistent basis. We believe As Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow
measure our financial performance and help identify operational factors
that management can impact in the short term, mainly our operating cost
structure and expenses. We exclude mergers and acquisition, transaction,
and project related costs such as diligence activities and new financing
related costs because they represent costs unrelated to the day-to-day
operating performance of the business that management can impact in the
short term. We consider the loss on early extinguishment of debt to be
financing related costs associated with interest expense or amortization
of financing fees, which by definition are excluded from Adjusted
EBITDA. Such charges are incidental to, but not reflective of our
day-to-day operating performance of the business that management can
impact in the short term.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our ability to
execute on our operational strategy, expected revenue trends, including
expectations for revenue growth, and our ability to continue to grow our
dividend and deliver shareholder returns, pursuing and completing future
acquisitions and strategic opportunities, the timing and availability of
such opportunities, the ability to source and identify such
opportunities and the benefits associated with such opportunities,
growing our digital business and revenues including UpCurve, realizing
revenue from our pipeline of commercial print contracts, diversifying
our revenue streams away from traditional print media, our ability to
lower expenses including by leveraging our scale, our ability to
identify, implement, and realize expense savings and our ability to grow
Free Cash Flow and our ability to repurchase shares pursuant to the
announced share repurchase program. These statements are based on
management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties, such as continued declines in
traditional revenue categories, economic conditions in the markets in
which we operate, competition from other media companies, the
possibility of insufficient interest in our digital business,
technological developments in the media sector, an ability to source
acquisition opportunities with an attractive risk-adjusted return
profile, inadequate diligence of acquisition targets, and difficulties
integrating and reducing expenses, including at our newly acquired
businesses. These and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual
results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company can give
no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you
should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks
and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from
such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors
detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K,
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge
from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or
assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to
differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release
publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements
contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations
with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any statement is based.
|
|
NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 25, 2017
|
|
|
December 25,
2016
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
154,327
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
172,246
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
3,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,406
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
$5,652 and
$5,478 at June 25, 2017 and December 25, 2016,
respectively
|
|
|
125,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
138,115
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
|
17,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,167
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
22,824
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,720
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
20,869
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,694
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
344,275
|
|
|
|
|
|
370,348
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of
$149,026
and $130,839 at June 25, 2017 and December 25, 2016,
respectively
|
|
|
361,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
381,319
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
200,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
227,954
|
|
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $54,864 and
$43,632
at June 25, 2017 and December 25, 2016,
respectively
|
|
|
340,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
351,477
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
5,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,932
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
1,253,320
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,336,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
$
|
4,387
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
14,387
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
25,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,105
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
70,483
|
|
|
|
|
|
84,389
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
78,658
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,987
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
179,020
|
|
|
|
|
|
195,868
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
338,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
338,860
|
|
Long-term liabilities, less current portion
|
|
|
|
13,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,597
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
8,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,786
|
|
Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations
|
|
|
|
25,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,946
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
565,073
|
|
|
|
|
|
581,057
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized at
June
25, 2017 and December 25, 2016; 53,350,746 and 53,543,226
issued
at June 25, 2017 and December 25, 2016, respectively
|
|
|
527
|
|
|
|
|
|
531
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
719,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
742,543
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(3,921
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,977
|
)
|
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings
|
|
|
|
(27,272
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
16,293
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 112,809 and 46,438 shares at June 25,
2017 and
December 25, 2016, respectively
|
|
|
(1,044
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(417
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
688,247
|
|
|
|
|
|
754,973
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
1,253,320
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,336,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months
ended
June 25, 2017
|
|
Three months
ended
June 26, 2016
|
|
Six months
ended
June 25, 2017
|
|
Six months
ended
June 26, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
|
$
|
167,381
|
|
|
$
|
174,153
|
|
|
$
|
322,946
|
|
|
$
|
337,791
|
|
|
Circulation
|
|
|
|
|
110,563
|
|
|
|
104,094
|
|
|
|
221,368
|
|
|
|
207,971
|
|
|
Commercial printing and other
|
|
|
|
|
44,929
|
|
|
|
36,583
|
|
|
|
86,083
|
|
|
|
69,172
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
|
322,873
|
|
|
|
314,830
|
|
|
|
630,397
|
|
|
|
614,934
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs
|
|
|
|
|
177,020
|
|
|
|
172,557
|
|
|
|
354,811
|
|
|
|
347,010
|
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
106,497
|
|
|
|
106,029
|
|
|
|
212,529
|
|
|
|
206,113
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
18,760
|
|
|
|
17,258
|
|
|
|
36,364
|
|
|
|
33,349
|
|
|
Integration and reorganization costs
|
|
|
|
|
2,237
|
|
|
|
1,409
|
|
|
|
4,607
|
|
|
|
2,335
|
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
6,485
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Goodwill and mastheads impairment
|
|
|
|
|
27,448
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
27,448
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets
|
|
|
|
(2,634
|
)
|
|
|
831
|
|
|
|
(2,546
|
)
|
|
|
2,351
|
|
|
|
Operating (loss) income
|
|
|
|
|
(6,455
|
)
|
|
|
16,746
|
|
|
|
(9,301
|
)
|
|
|
23,776
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
7,217
|
|
|
|
7,524
|
|
|
|
14,435
|
|
|
|
14,878
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
(254
|
)
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(13,732
|
)
|
|
|
9,312
|
|
|
|
(23,748
|
)
|
|
|
9,152
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
7,955
|
|
|
|
(71
|
)
|
|
|
1,624
|
|
|
|
(5,198
|
)
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
|
|
(21,687
|
)
|
|
|
9,383
|
|
|
|
(25,372
|
)
|
|
|
14,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.41
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
Diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.41
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.21
|
|
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
|
|
$
|
(21,659
|
)
|
|
$
|
9,400
|
|
|
$
|
(25,316
|
)
|
|
$
|
14,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months
ended
|
|
Six months
ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 25, 2017
|
|
June 26, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
|
$
|
(25,372
|
)
|
|
$
|
14,350
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash
provided
by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
36,364
|
|
|
|
33,349
|
|
Non-cash compensation expense
|
|
|
|
|
1,595
|
|
|
|
1,237
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
1,392
|
|
|
|
1,392
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
1,091
|
|
|
|
(5,527
|
)
|
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets
|
|
|
|
|
(2,546
|
)
|
|
|
2,351
|
|
Non-cash charge to investments
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
|
|
|
|
6,485
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Goodwill and mastheads impairment
|
|
|
|
|
27,448
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations
|
|
|
|
|
(877
|
)
|
|
|
(973
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
|
15,519
|
|
|
|
20,494
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
|
|
1,043
|
|
|
|
(1,166
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(4,012
|
)
|
|
|
(3,087
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
|
(1,865
|
)
|
|
|
(2,763
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
6,001
|
|
|
|
(1,164
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
|
(13,619
|
)
|
|
|
(28,693
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
|
(301
|
)
|
|
|
268
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
1,043
|
|
|
|
756
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
49,639
|
|
|
|
30,824
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
(4,824
|
)
|
|
|
(5,443
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of publications and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
14,663
|
|
|
|
3,076
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
|
(22,060
|
)
|
|
|
(82,819
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(12,221
|
)
|
|
|
(85,186
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayments under term loans
|
|
|
|
|
(11,754
|
)
|
|
|
(1,755
|
)
|
Payment of offering costs
|
|
|
|
|
(431
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
(627
|
)
|
|
|
(353
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
|
|
(5,001
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
|
|
|
(37,524
|
)
|
|
|
(29,479
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(55,337
|
)
|
|
|
(31,587
|
)
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
(17,919
|
)
|
|
|
(85,949
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
172,246
|
|
|
|
146,638
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
|
$
|
154,327
|
|
|
$
|
60,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Same Store and Organic Same Store Revenues
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months
ended
|
|
|
Three months
ended
|
|
|
Six months
ended
|
|
|
Six months
ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 25, 2017
|
|
|
June 26, 2016
|
|
|
June 25, 2017
|
|
|
June 26, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
322,873
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
314,830
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
630,397
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
614,934
|
|
Revenue adjustment for material acquisitions(1)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
773
|
|
Same Store Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
322,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
314,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
630,397
|
|
|
|
|
|
615,707
|
|
Tuck-in Acquisitions(2)
|
|
|
|
|
(28,298
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,415
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(54,382
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(4,100
|
)
|
Organic Same Store Revenues
|
|
|
|
$
|
294,575
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
311,415
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
576,015
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
611,607
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Material acquisitions include Erie.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Tuck in acquisitions are adjusted to remove non-material
acquisition and non-material divestitures, and to adjust for
Commercial Print revenues the
now intercompany
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
As Adjusted EBITDA
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months
ended
June 25, 2017
|
|
Three months
ended
June 26, 2016
|
|
Six months
ended
June 25, 2017
|
|
Six months
ended
June 26, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
$
|
(21,687
|
)
|
|
$
|
9,383
|
|
|
$
|
(25,372
|
)
|
|
$
|
14,350
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
7,955
|
|
|
|
(71
|
)
|
|
|
1,624
|
|
|
|
(5,198
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
7,217
|
|
|
|
7,524
|
|
|
|
14,435
|
|
|
|
14,878
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
6,485
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Goodwill and mastheads impairment
|
|
|
|
27,448
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
27,448
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
18,760
|
|
|
|
17,258
|
|
|
|
36,364
|
|
|
|
33,349
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
39,693
|
|
|
|
34,094
|
|
|
|
60,984
|
|
|
|
57,379
|
|
Non-cash compensation and other expense
|
|
|
|
3,980
|
|
|
|
3,750
|
|
|
|
6,922
|
|
|
|
7,113
|
|
Integration and reorganization costs
|
|
|
|
2,237
|
|
|
|
1,409
|
|
|
|
4,607
|
|
|
|
2,335
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets
|
|
|
|
(2,634
|
)
|
|
|
831
|
|
|
|
(2,546
|
)
|
|
|
2,351
|
|
As Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
43,276
|
|
|
|
40,084
|
|
|
|
69,967
|
|
|
|
69,178
|
|
Interest Paid(1)
|
|
|
|
(6,507
|
)
|
|
|
(6,696
|
)
|
|
|
(13,170
|
)
|
|
|
(13,469
|
)
|
Net capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(2,424
|
)
|
|
|
(2,855
|
)
|
|
|
(4,824
|
)
|
|
|
(5,443
|
)
|
Pension payments
|
|
|
|
(455
|
)
|
|
|
(913
|
)
|
|
|
(877
|
)
|
|
|
(973
|
)
|
Cash taxes(2)
|
|
|
|
(223
|
)
|
|
|
(549
|
)
|
|
|
(236
|
)
|
|
|
(1,604
|
)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
33,667
|
|
|
|
29,071
|
|
|
|
50,860
|
|
|
|
47,689
|
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
53,119,530
|
|
|
|
44,528,457
|
|
|
|
53,153,138
|
|
|
|
44,505,991
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
53,119,530
|
|
|
|
44,912,694
|
|
|
|
53,153,138
|
|
|
|
44,890,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Average interest paid during 2017 for the three and six month
period, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Cash paid, net of refunds.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
As Adjusted and Organic Same Store Expenses
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months
ended
|
|
|
Three months
ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 25, 2017
|
|
|
June 26, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
|
|
(21,687
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
9,383
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
|
7,955
|
|
|
|
|
|
(71
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
7,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,524
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Goodwill and mastheads impairment
|
|
|
|
|
27,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
18,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,258
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
39,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
34,094
|
|
Non-cash compensation and other expense
|
|
|
|
3,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,750
|
|
Integration and reorganization costs
|
|
|
|
|
2,237
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,409
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets
|
|
|
|
|
(2,634
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
831
|
|
As Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
43,276
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,084
|
|
Reported Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
322,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
314,830
|
|
As Adjusted Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
279,597
|
|
|
|
|
|
274,746
|
|
Tuck-in Acquisitions(1)
|
|
|
|
|
(25,030
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,039
|
)
|
Organic Same Store Expenses
|
|
|
|
$
|
254,567
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
271,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Tuck in acquisitions are adjusted to remove non-material
acquisitions and non-material divestitures.
|
|
