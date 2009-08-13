[July 26, 2017] New Tread Wisely™ Challenge Encourages Teens and Young Adults to Practice Tire Safety, Educate Peers through National Competition

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and the National Organizations for Youth Safety (NOYS) are encouraging teens and young adults across the country to learn how to conduct three basic monthly tire safety checks - tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition - and share this information with their peers through the new Tread Wisely™ Challenge. Participating schools, clubs, groups and organizations will compete against one another this year for the chance to win prizes. The Challenge is open to any school, club, group or organization whose members are high school or college age. Groups register to participate and then host a kick-off event, encouraging other teens and young adults to complete their own tire safety checks. The kick-off event allows youth leaders to inform their peers about tire safety, including how to complete the three monthly checks, and each student is provided with a free tire safety kit supplied by Cooper and NOYS. Then, those in attendance are asked to complete at least one tire safety check on their own using what they have learned. Groups that successfully complete the Challenge and submit the required documentation are entered to win one of 50 available cash prizes of $500. To encourage youth across the country to take part in the Challenge, Cooper and NOYS have activated Tread Wisely Ambassadors, a group of 13 young leaders who are passionate about tire and vehicle safety, to spread the word. Tread Wisely Ambassadors have been attending youth conferences this year to encourage clubs and groups to participate. To date, more than 250 groups from across the nation are registered to take part including individual Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Business Professionals of America (BPA), DECA, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) chapters. Tread Wisely is a tire and vehicle safety program for young drivers developed in 2016 when Cooper adopted this as a signature philanthropy cause and selected NOYS as a partner in its efforts to educate and motivate young people to take necessary precautions and important safety measures when it comes to their tires and driving. The Tread Wisely Challenge is part of a larger campaign that includes sharing life-saving messages about tire safety through the free Tread Wisely app for Apple and Android (News - Alert) devices, social media channels, the web, special youth-directed safety events, and on the ground in communities across the United States. "A tire safety check is recommended every 30 days and before long road trips and requires just minutes to complete with three basic steps," said Anne Roman, Cooper's Vice President of Communications & Public Affairs. "Cooper has launched the national Tread Wisely Challenge to educate young drivers on how to conduct these checks so they can keep themselves, their friends and loved ones safer on the road. It's one of many ways we are spreading tire and vehicle safety information to young people through our Tread Wisely initiative." "The goal of the Tred Wisely Challenge is to educate and empower young drivers to keep their tires in good condition. By mobilizing communities around the country, we hope to share this message with thousands of teens and young adults," said April Rai, Interim Executive Director for the National Organizations for Youth Safety. "NOYS has successfully implemented and supported nationwide student challenges for more than 20 years, and we believe schools, student groups and communities will see the importance of this educational message and make the Tread Wisely Challenge a great success." Student groups interested in hosting a Tread Wisely Challenge event may sign up on the NOYS website (https://noys.org/tread-wisely-challenge/). Registration must take place at least 10 days prior to conducting a kick-off event. Tread Wisely Challenge activities must take place between August 1 and December 31, 2017 to be eligible for prizes. To learn more about the Tread Wisely program and the Tread Wisely Challenge, and for official program rules, visit www.treadwisely.org.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire. About NOYS NOYS was originally founded as the Traffic Safety Collaboration, and for its first 10 years was supported by funding from government agencies, including the Department of Transportation. In 2005, NOYS became a 501(c)(3) organization and incorporated as the National Organizations for Youth Safety, and has since grown to include over 80 national member organizations. NOYS continues to maintain a strong focus in traffic safety with support from government and business and industry, and has expanded to include other safety areas such as injury prevention, substance abuse prevention, and violence prevention. About Tread Wisely Formed in 2016, Tread Wisely was developed to support Cooper Tire & Rubber Company's signature cause of driver and tire safety among teens and young adults. Cooper selected the National Organizations for Youth Safety (NOYS) as a partner in this effort to educate and motivate young people to take necessary precautions and important safety measures when it comes to their tires and driving. Tread Wisely shares driver and tire safety messages through social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, www.treadwisely.org, special youth-directed safety events, and on the ground in communities across the United States. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005762/en/

