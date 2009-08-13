[July 26, 2017] New Whozout Live App Monetizes Streaming and Gives Livestreamers Easy Tools for Global Broadcasting

BALTIMORE, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new app is set to shake up the livestreaming landscape in a big way: Whozout Live (http://www.whozoutlive.com/) is the only service of its kind to offer broadcasters a convenient way to monetize their videos while reaching a truly global audience. The app is available for Android and iOS devices. "The market for livestreaming is enormous, and yet the choice of platforms can seem overwhelming," says Felipe Santo Domingo, founder of Whozout Live LLC. "People don't know what makes one platform better than another. At Whozout Live, we decided to provide everyone a means to make money on live broadcasts." Whozout Live empowers broadcasters to connect with audiences wherever they happen to be. After all, streaming has become a global phenomenon over the last few years. In addition, the app features a user-friendly interface with all the options a broadcaster might need. Livestreams can be public or private; streamers can also notify their social media followers at the beginning of any stream. Viewers also have plenty of tools at their fingertips with the Whozout Live app. These include the ability to send emojis to favorite broadcasters. Certain emojis function as tokens, which are a kind of currency within Whozout Live. The token system is what sets Whozout Live apart from any other livestreaming platform. Broadcasters can spend tokens to broadcast rivately to friend groups. Verified members of Whozout Live can even exchange tokens for real money. "What better encouragement to build a following is there than the chance to earn income from viewers?" asks Santo Domingo. "Plus, our monetization method is far superior to Facebook or YouTube ads, or external options like Patreon. Whozout Live keeps everything 'in house,' and viewers can show their appreciation to quality broadcasters with just a few taps." Market trends point toward continued robust growth for livestreaming as a way for individuals and companies to connect with audiences. Video of one form or another already makes up about 75% of all web traffic. Livestreaming's share of that traffic is becoming larger all the time. Surveys reveal that people overwhelmingly prefer live videos to blogs and various social posts. And it doesn't matter whether the subject matter is breaking news or casual entertainment — live video is powerful either way.

Younger viewers (always a target demographic) are behind much of the rise in popularity of livestreaming. For broadcasters, the versatility and accessibility of the medium is what's really appealing. Artists, athletes, performing artists, personal trainers, models, entrepreneurs and subject matter experts have all found audiences thanks to livestreaming. So too have many small- to mid-sized businesses. The opportunities are huge, and Whozout Live makes it almost effortless to get on board. Broadcasters and viewers can keep tabs on Whozout Live's latest developments via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For support and questions regarding Whozout Live LLC, email support@whozoutlive.com. About Whozout Live LLC Whozout Live LLC is a startup mobile app developer, and Whozout Live is the company's first official launch. The app allows users to broadcast live their content and receive tokens as appreciation (in the form of emojis). Broadcasters can also stream live their content to a group, to friends/followers or in private and charge per minute or a flat fee for viewers to be able to see the live video. Contact: Felipe Santo Domingo

