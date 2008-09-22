[July 26, 2017] New EDB Postgres Enterprise Manager 7: Agile, Reliable, and Secure Management of Postgres

BEDFORD, Mass., July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB® (EDB™), the database platform company for digital business, today announced the release of EDB Postgres™ Enterprise Manager 7. Part of the EDB Postgres™ Platform, EDB Postgres Enterprise Manager 7 provides an easy to use web client with capabilities that make it more efficient to control and manage large numbers of Postgres databases. "Today's administrators require greater flexibility in monitoring, managing, and optimizing database performance across a wider spectrum of global installations in their organizations," said Marc Linster, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Development and Services, EDB. "EDB Postgres Enterprise Manager 7 is the most complete management tool in the marketplace for Postgres deployments." EDB Postgres Enterprise Manager 7 is a component of the EDB Postgres Platform. The tool provides a single graphical user interface where database administrators and developers can easily administer, monitor, and tune large Postgres deployments. EDB Postgres Enterprise Manager also integrates with failover and disaster recovery tools—required for creating highly available, mission-critical database architectures—and features a rich set of APIs and alerts for management and monitoring. The newest version is based on a flexible architecture that enables it to be deployed as a web application, making it easier to use. EnterpriseDB engineers developed the new architecture for the pgAdmin open surce project, with contributions from the community. EDB Postgres Enterprise Manager extends capabilities of the open source tool to include monitoring and alerting capabilities that are critical for digital business solutions that must meet stringent SLAs and performance requirements. The key capabilities provided by EDB Postgres Enterprise Manager 7 include: Web Client: The new web client adds greater flexibility for DBAs, and provides a responsive layout with dockable panels, partial page loading, and grid-based layouts with inline editing. The client also provides real-time database monitoring and management of database objects. The client further provides a key feature for developers—a feature-rich, performant, and flexible query tool and debugger.

