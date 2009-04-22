|
|[July 26, 2017]
|
New McAfee Report Reveals Secrets of Successful Threat Hunters and SOCs
Black Hat - McAfee (News - Alert), one of the world's leading cybersecurity
companies, today announced the release of Disrupting
the Disruptors, Art or Science?, a new report investigating the role
of cyberthreat hunting and the evolution of the security operations
center (SOC). Looking at security teams through four levels of
development-minimal, procedural, innovative and leading, the report
finds that advanced SOCs devote 50 percent more time than their
counterparts on actual threat hunting.
The Threat Hunter
Threat hunting is becoming a critical role in defeating bad actors. A
threat hunter is a professional member of the security team tasked with
examining cyberthreats using clues, hypotheses and experience from years
of researching cybercriminals, and is incredibly valuable to the
investigation process. Per the survey, companies are investing in and
gaining different levels of results from both tools and structured
processes as they integrate "threat hunting" activities into the core
security operations center.
As the focus on professional threat hunters and automated technology
increases, a more effective operations model for identifying, mitigating
and preventing cyberthreats has emerged: human-machine
teaming. In fact, leading threat hunting organizations are using
this method in the threat investigation process at more than double the
rate of organizations at the minimal level (75 percent compared to 31
percent).
"Organizations must design a plan knowing they will be attacked by
cybercriminals," said Raja Patel, vice president and general manager,
Corporate Security Products, McAfee. "Threat hunters are enormously
valuable as part of that plan to regain the advantage from those trying
to disrupt business, but only when they are efficient can they be
successful. It takes both the threat hunter and innovative technology to
build a strong human-machine teaming strategy that keeps cyber threats
at bay."
Key Findings:
Results:
-
On average, seventy-one percent of the most advanced SOCs closed
incident investigations in less than a week and 37 percent closed
threat investigations in less than 24 hours
-
Novice hunters only determine the cause of 20 percent of attacks,
compared to leading hunters' verifying 90 percent
-
More advanced SOCs gain as much as 45 percent more value than minimal
SOCs from their use of sandboxing, improving workflows, saving costs
and time, and collecting information not available from other solutions
Strategies:
-
Sixty-eight percent say better automation and threat hunting
procedures are how they will reach leading capabilities
-
More mature SOCs are two times more likely to automate parts of the
attack investigation process
-
Threat hunters in mature SOCs spend 70 percent more time on the
customization of tools and techniques
Tactics:
-
Threat hunters in more mature SOCs spend 50 percent more time on
actual threat hunting
-
Sandbox is the number one tool for first and second line SOC analysts,
where higher level roles relied first on advanced malware analytics
and open source. Other standard tools include SIEM, Endpoint Detection
and Response, and User Behavior Analytics, and all of these were
targets for automation.
-
More mature SOCs use a sandbox in 50 percent more investigations than
entry level SOCs, going beyond conviction to investigate and validate
threats in files that enter the network
The Threat Hunter Playbook: Human-Machine Teaming
Aside from manual study in the threat investigation process, the threat
hunter is key in deploying automation in security infrastructure. The
successful threat hunter selects, curates and often builds the security
tools needed to thwart threats, and then turns the knowledge gained
through manual investigation into automated scripts and rules by
customizing the technology. This combination of threat hunting with
automated tasks is human-machine teaming, a critical strategy for
disrupting cybercriminals of today and tomorrow.
To find More Information on Threat Hunting, including the report and
executive summary, visit https://www.mcafee.com/soc-evolution.
For more information on Human-Machine Teaming, visit the McAfee blog:
Survey Methodology
In the Spring of 2017, McAfee worked with a third party to survey over
700 IT and Security professionals selected from a third-party database
to represent a diverse set of countries, industries, and organization
sizes. Participants worked for organizations with more than 1000
employees. Respondents surveyed came from Australia, Canada, Germany,
Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States whose job duties
include threat hunting.
About McAfee
McAfee® is one of the world's leading independent cybersecurity
companies. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates
business and consumer solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com
McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee LLC in the United
States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725006586/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]