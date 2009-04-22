|
|[July 25, 2017]
|
New Data from A CALL TO MEN's LIVERESPECT Curriculum Shows Dramatic Shifts in Attitudes and Behaviors That Will Prevent Dating Violence, Sexual Assault and Bullying in School and Sports
A CALL TO MEN today announced new data from its LIVERESPECT
Coaching Healthy, Respectful Manhood Curriculum. A CALL TO MEN surveyed
nearly 300 male middle- and high-school students who participated in the
LIVERESPECT Curriculum Pilot during the 2016-17 school year. The
participants submitted anonymous surveys before starting and after
completing the curriculum.
Pre-curriculum, only 19 percent of boys agree that they know what
consent means. Post-curriculum, that number increases to 75 percent.
Pre-curriculum, only 16 percent of boys agree that they are taught to
view women as having less value. Post-curriculum, that number
increases to 74 percent.
Pre-curriculum, only 21 percent of boys agree that they are taught to
view women and girls as the property of men. Post-curriculum, that
number increases to 90 percent.
Pre-curriculum, 68 percent of boys see that the Man Box (News - Alert) exists and
dictates how they should act and feel. Post-curriculum, that number
increases to 99 percent.
The full report can be downloaded HERE.
"We are encouraged by the data from the pilot, the impact it had on the
students, and the potential the curriculum has to shift attitudes, raise
awareness and ultimately prevent dating violence and sexual assault,"
said Ted Bunch, co-founder of A CALL TO MEN and co-author of the LIVERESPECT
Curriculum. "The data not only speaks to the effectiveness of the
curriculum and the need for healthy manhood/anti-sexism education, but
also to our students' receptiveness to it."
The curriculum promotes healthy, respectful manhood; decreases language
and actions that degrade women, girls and other marginalized groups;
challenges harmful cultural and social norms; and decreases instances of
dating violence, sexual assault bullying and homophobia. The
curriculum's creation and the pilot were funded by the Verizon
Foundation.
"Verizon (News - Alert) is proud that through our investment, A CALL TO MEN can offer
proven prevention strategies through the curriculum to any interested
school, athletic program or other program serving middle- or high-school
boys, free of charge," said Rose Kirk, chief corporate social
responsibility officer.
The curriculum was written by A CALL TO MEN in conjunction with
Scholastic, and is based on A CALL TO MEN's 20+ years of experience
working with and training men, from the National Football League, the
National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey
League, to the United States Military, the Department of Justice, the
United Nations, and high schools, colleges and universities across the
nation.
The curriculum is free and available for download HERE.
ABOUT A CALL TO MEN
A CALL TO MEN educates men all over the world on healthy, respectful
manhood. Embracing and promoting a healthy, respectful manhood prevents
violence against women, sexual assault and harassment, bullying and many
other social ills. A CALL TO MEN is a violence prevention organization
and respected leader on issues of manhood, male socialization and its
intersection with violence, and preventing violence against all women
and girls. For more information, visit www.acalltomen.org.
