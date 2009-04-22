[July 25, 2017] New Data from A CALL TO MEN's LIVERESPECT Curriculum Shows Dramatic Shifts in Attitudes and Behaviors That Will Prevent Dating Violence, Sexual Assault and Bullying in School and Sports

A CALL TO MEN today announced new data from its LIVERESPECT Coaching Healthy, Respectful Manhood Curriculum. A CALL TO MEN surveyed nearly 300 male middle- and high-school students who participated in the LIVERESPECT Curriculum Pilot during the 2016-17 school year. The participants submitted anonymous surveys before starting and after completing the curriculum. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005084/en/ Pre-curriculum, only 19 percent of boys agree that they know what consent means. Post-curriculum, that number increases to 75 percent.

Pre-curriculum, only 16 percent of boys agree that they are taught to view women as having less value. Post-curriculum, that number increases to 74 percent.

Pre-curriculum, only 21 percent of boys agree that they are taught to view women and girls as the property of men. Post-curriculum, that number increases to 90 percent.

Pre-curriculum, 68 percent of boys see that the Man Box (News - Alert) exists and dictates how they should act and feel. Post-curriculum, that number increases to 99 percent. The full report can be downloaded HERE. "We are encouraged by the data from the pilot, the impact it had on the students, and the potential the curriculum has to shift attitudes, raise awareness and ultimately prevent dating violence and sexual assault," said Ted Bunch, co-founder of A CALL TO MEN and co-author of the LIVERESPECT Curriculum. "The data not only speaks to the effectiveness of the curriculum and the need for healthy manhood/anti-sexism education, but also to our students' receptiveness to it." The curriculum promotes healthy, respectful manhood; decreases language and actions that degrade women, girls and other marginalized groups; challenges harmful cultural and social norms; and decreases instances of dating violence, sexual assault bullying and homophobia. The curriculum's creation and the pilot were funded by the Verizon Foundation. " Verizon (News - Alert) is proud that through our investment, A CALL TO MEN can offer proven prevention strategies through the curriculum to any interested school, athletic program or other program serving middle- or high-school boys, free of charge," said Rose Kirk, chief corporate social responsibility officer.

The curriculum was written by A CALL TO MEN in conjunction with Scholastic, and is based on A CALL TO MEN's 20+ years of experience working with and training men, from the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, to the United States Military, the Department of Justice, the United Nations, and high schools, colleges and universities across the nation. The curriculum is free and available for download HERE. ABOUT A CALL TO MEN A CALL TO MEN educates men all over the world on healthy, respectful manhood. Embracing and promoting a healthy, respectful manhood prevents violence against women, sexual assault and harassment, bullying and many other social ills. A CALL TO MEN is a violence prevention organization and respected leader on issues of manhood, male socialization and its intersection with violence, and preventing violence against all women and girls. For more information, visit www.acalltomen.org. Follow A CALL TO MEN on Facebook and Twitter (News - Alert) @acalltomen. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005084/en/

