[July 25, 2017] New Syndication Platform Launched for Energy & Infrastructure Capital Raises

HOUSTON, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Entoro Capital announces the launch of its private securities platform, OfferBoard™, targeting Energy/Infrastructure-focused accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers. With the Entoro "Powered by OfferBoard" advantage, Issuers are able to rapidly communicate and promote the distribution of their Energy-related investment offerings to the family office, institutional, international, private equity sponsor, and traditional Energy-sector investment communities. Issuers include companies and funds from the Exploration & Production, Oilfield Services, Renewables, Power, Midstream, and Downstream subsectors. OfferBoard Direct Deal Issuers are pursuing capital raises with targets between $5 and $100 million, while Fund Issuers seek capital investments from $25 to $500 million. OfferBoard Advantage

The OfferBoard platform provides participants with immediate, global access to both capital and deal flow. For the Issuer, OfferBoard is a pipeline for direct access to thousands of interested Investors, with new Investors registering daily. For the Investor, OfferBoard is the confidential, secure, highly efficient, and user-friendly platform for direct investments into energy projects previously reserved for larger entities. OfferBoard revolutionizes the interaction between Issuers and Investors by assuring real-time deal tracking and analytics, lower overall costs, heightened conidentiality, and detailed transaction vetting. "The OfferBoard portal allows capital groups around the world to exponentially increase their exposure to quality opportunities in the energy market and allows our bankers to spend much more time servicing our clients; that's what's important," states Entoro's Managing Partner James C. Row. The following sample Entoro transactions are currently available on OfferBoard:

Falcon Seaboard (Permian Fund I) – $145 million Permian co-investment drilling and development fund;

– Permian co-investment drilling and development fund; Hefner Energy (The Minerals Company III) – $40 million Oklahoma Scoop/Stack minerals;

– Oklahoma Scoop/Stack minerals; Oleum Petroleum – $15 million Texas Gulf Coast operator with current production to increase production;

– Texas Gulf Coast operator with current production to increase production; Montego Minerals V – $25 million West Texas /Permian focused minerals; and,

– /Permian focused minerals; and, Viridis Petroleum – $20 million Oklahoma natural gas operator. Issuers are offering investment opportunities in their businesses or funds that may be equity or debt, or another structured finance instrument. Transactions on OfferBoard are asset heavy, with current or near-term projected cash flow. "Our goal is to originate and offer the best energy transactions with great distribution," said Mr. Row. "The OfferBoard technology is the future of raising capital. It's simple - Issuers want faster and better distribution, whereas Investors want lower costs, professionally vetted transactions, comparable deal flow, and centralized ease of use." Entoro Group

The Entoro Group is a global strategic advisory and investment banking group that focuses on mid-market Energy and Infrastructure investment banking. The Entoro Group of companies includes Entoro Capital (Energy & Infrastructure Investment Banking), Entoro Securities (FINRA licensed Broker/Dealer – formerly The Oil & Gas Asset Clearinghouse II), Entoro International (Advisory and Merchant Banking) and OfferBoard (online transaction syndication portal) which was acquired in 2017. Together, the Entoro Group's investment banking professionals provide the Energy industry with global financial and strategic solutions. Entoro's team is comprised of proven executives with over $100 Billion in transactional experience. www.entoro.com Contact:

Michael L. Grant

+1.713.823.2900, ext. 404

mgrant@entoro.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-syndication-platform-launched-for-energy--infrastructure-capital-raises-300493711.html SOURCE Entoro Capital

